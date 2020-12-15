Confirmed! Twitter closes Periscope!

- Advertisement -

Twitter just confirmed to close Periscope, your app to broadcast live video. The Periscope applications for iOS and Android will cease to be active as of March 31, 2021, while the website periscope.tv/periscopeco will remain active and only public broadcasts can be viewed, but cannot be uploaded. new content.

Periscope apps will no longer be available on March 31, 2021

This confirms the closure of Periscope, an application that was launched by Twitter in March 2015 after buying it months ago before it was even completely finished. Twitter thus stood up to Meerkat, one of the first live content broadcasting apps, and thus positioned itself as a leader in this field, anticipating Facebook, which would not launch its Live broadcasts until almost a year and a half later.

During this time, Twiter has been integrating the main parts and functions of Periscope into its service, so now, that broadcasts can be made directly from Twitter, it announces the closure of the application, something that had been rumored in recent days , since the source code of the beta versions of Twitter had already warned of the possible closure. When accessing the app, the following message now appears:

Twitter, a company that does not like having apps beyond the social network – today we knew about the purchase and closure of Squad, an app to share the screen during video calls, whose staff will be integrated into the company – Periscope will close like this . Its CEO, Kayvon Beykpour, has long been Product Manager for the audiovisual area of ​​Twitter. It has made a live broadcast to communicate the closure, which it has called RIP (Rest in Periscope) and to which TreceBits has had access.

The company says closing Periscope will allow it to focus on the development of video creation tools natively On twitter. For now, and until the final closure on March 31, you will no longer be able to create new accounts in Periscope or buy coins to offer rewards to those who still broadcast through the app.

From now on, it is recommended that live broadcasts are made through Twitter by clicking on the camera icon within the app. Brands can also do this using Media Studio. The Periscope API for third-party apps will still work, although it will be migrated to the Twitter API in 2021.

Periscope users can access their account settings and connect it with that of Twitter, thus, all their information will be associated and accessible from the Twitter account. The company has also indicated that it will soon communicate the way in which users all your information can be downloaded and broadcasts stored in your Periscope account.

