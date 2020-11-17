Latest news

Connemara ponies to be grazed in Áras an Uachtaráin

By Brian Adam
The ponies come from the Kilmore Abbey stud farm in Connemara

Connemara ponies will be grazed in Áras an Uachtaráin next year and Micheál D. Ó hUigínn is happy to accept the native animals.

Mares and foals will be grazed in fields on the grounds of the Museum in the Phoenix Park next summer.

The ponies come from the Kilmore Abbey stud farm in Connemara.

The stud farm was started last year with the aim of the Abbey people showing the native horses to the thousands of tourists who visit there every year.

There are four foal mares, three mares and two broods on the stud farm and the ponies are left outdoors all year round.

The President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, recently visited Kilmore Abbey and agreed to graze a mare and foal on the grounds of Áras an Uachtaráin each summer.

