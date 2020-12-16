Conradh na Gaeilge has received planning permission for an Irish language center in Dublin and has been awarded € 455,000 for various projects

- Advertisement -

During a visit to the headquarters of Conradh na Gaeilge in Dublin in the evening, Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers made two major announcements

The Department of the Gaeltacht has approved € 455,000 for.

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers also announced this afternoon that the organization has received planning permission to develop its headquarters at 6 Harcourt Street as an Irish language center for Dublin city.

Extra money on the funding that Conradh na Gaeilge receives from Foras na Gaeilge – € 832,000 a year – is the funding they receive from the Department of the Gaeltacht for various projects.

€ 280,000 of the funding announced this afternoon will be spent on Movement 2021-2022, a replica of the language organization ‘s previous Roadshow campaign.

Under the 2020-2021 Movement, Conradh na Gaeilge staff will be touring the country delivering workshops “that will attract, encourage and enable young people to make conscientious decisions to use Irish more often”.

The workshops will also focus on the employment opportunities available to young people who speak Irish.

It is hoped to organize over 200 workshops for over 10,000 second level students.

€ 130,000 is being provided to the Conradh to develop the Irish Language Revival Archive in the period 2021 – 2022.

The Department will provide the organization with € 47,772 to build a studio for Raidió Rí-Rá in Galway and to develop its studio in Dublin.

Minister of State Jack Chambers said it was good news that planning permission had been obtained for an Irish Language Center on Harcourt Street.

“This center will be a central location for Irish language learners and Irish speakers in Dublin. It will greatly enhance the visibility of the language and the status of the Irish language in the city. ”

The Minister praised the “very important work” being carried out by Conradh na Gaeilge and stated that the € 455,000 would “enable Conradh na Gaeilge to develop these projects and to continue the work they are doing to foster positive attitudes towards the Irish language ”among the community.

“These projects are challenging work and it is very important that these initiatives are supported,” said Chambers.

Dr. said. Niall Comer, President of Conradh na Gaeilge, said that the Minister of State and the Department of the Gaeltacht were “very grateful”.

“With this funding we will be able to make the organisation’s valuable history and revitalization available to the public as a living, accessible archive.

“Of course, one of the most important lessons to be learned from that history is the importance of encouraging the next generation to use the language and the funding for the Movement project will help attract young people to make decisions in Irish. used in their lives, ”said Conradh na Gaeilge President Niall Comer.

He said that Conradh na Gaeilge would be “working closely” with the Department in the next few years on developing the Conradh’s headquarters as an Irish language center.

Niamh Ní Chróinín, Manager of Raidió Rí-Rá, said the funding would help them develop their studios and attract more young presenters.