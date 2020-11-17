Conradh na Gaeilge hopes to change the Minister for Housing’s view on planning matters in the Gaeltacht

However, Minister Darragh O’Brien has indicated that he does not consider it necessary to change the planning system currently in place.

Conradh na Gaeilge’s proposals regarding planning matters in the Gaeltacht are currently being discussed in the Housing Department.

Sa a new planning policy launched by, it is recommended that Údarás na Gaeltachta be responsible for planning in the Gaeltacht in future.

Conradh na Gaeilge recently had a meeting with the Minister for Housing, Darragh O’Brien, and the Minister promised that the matter would be discussed again before Christmas.

“I was delighted to meet with Conradh na Gaeilge last week on some very important matters,” Minister O’Brien told Tuairisc.ie. “My Department is to discuss the proposals and will continue to engage with Conradh na Gaeilge.”

However, the Minister has also indicated that he does not consider it necessary to change the planning system currently in place and is not in favor of transferring planning powers to Údarás na Gaeltachta.

In a recent response to a question from TD Éamon Ó Cuív regarding planning matters in the Gaeltacht, Minister O’Brien said that County Councils were the best place to implement the planning system and that the Irish language and for the Gaeltacht in the existing system.

“When you take into account the specific spatial and linguistic circumstances of each Gaeltacht area, and the differences between different communities and the contexts in which Irish is spoken, I believe that the local planning authorities will be best placed to provide the legislative framework, policy and guidance in place.

“I am satisfied that the appropriate mechanism is in place for oversight and guarantee planning, including the Office of the Planning Regulator and An Bord Pleanála, ”said the Minister.

However, the Secretary General of Conradh na Gaeilge, Julian de Spáinn, is optimistic that Conradh na Gaeilge will succeed in the Minister’s mind.

“The Minister was very strong about this, he believes that the Gaeltacht must be protected and he is going to look at all the proposals and come back to us.

“We also like that he says he will be back with us before Christmas. It shows that he is acting because of this. He understands the urgency of it. ”

Spain said Minister O’Brien had shown great interest in the proposals and that the other Fianna Fáil TD, Dara Calleary, who was also present at the meeting, was able to share his experience of the planning problems in Presentation of the Mayo Gaeltacht.

De Spáinn says that there is a need to change the planning system in the Gaeltacht as the current guidelines are not being implemented by the County Councils.

It states “as in the Official Languages ​​Act” that the duties imposed on the authorities are not being followed and that instructions from the Minister are now required.

According to Conradh na Gaeilge, it would be better to place housing planning matters in the Gaeltacht in the hands of Údarás na Gaeltachta as they are the ones dealing with language planning.

“Rathcairn has a language plan to strengthen the Irish language but development has been approved that could end the Rathcairn Gaeltacht. The two things do not come together. It would make more sense if the two were all under one house. ”

Planning matters in the Gaeltacht have been very popular in recent months.

Deputy Éamon Ó Cuív praised this week that representatives of the seven county councils in charge of Gaeltacht areas be called before the Oireachtas Irish and Gaeltacht Committee and claimed that the condition of setting aside houses for Irish speakers in new developments in the Gaeltacht is being “ridiculed”.

Some Gaeltacht people in Rathcairn and An Rinn are strongly opposed to planning permission for housing developments in those areas and are concerned about their impact on the Irish language.

Conradh na Gaeilge’s new policy recommends that houses be set aside for Irish speakers in 90% of new houses in housing estates in the strongest Gaeltacht areas and that 35% would be in the weakest areas in terms of the language.

Conradh na Gaeilge is also proposing that a person building or buying a house in Gaeltacht areas would need a special proficiency in Irish.

It is recommended that a European Certificate in Irish (ECI) standard B2 or higher in spoken Irish be required of a person wishing to locate in the Gaeltacht.

The new policy states that a person applying for planning permission is not required to have language conditions in order to build a house in the area of ​​origin.

However, Conradh na Gaeilge states that the sale or letting of a house should be restricted in the long term. It is recommended that a person be allowed to sell a new house only to an Irish speaker for at least 20 years and that it be prohibited to let the house for more than three months in any one year to a non – Irish speaker.