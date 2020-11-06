Conradh na Gaeilge launches national policy on planning in the Gaeltacht

The language organization says that Údarás na Gaeltachta should be responsible for planning in the Gaeltacht in future

Conradh na Gaeilge has launched a new policy on planning in the Gaeltacht and has recommended that Údarás na Gaeltachta be responsible for planning in the Gaeltacht.

The change is one of the proposals put forward by the organization as part of a new national policy for planning in the Gaeltacht.

Conradh na Gaeilge says that a national policy is now needed to protect the Gaeltacht and to make it easier for Gaeltacht people and Irish speakers to find housing there.

They say that there is a danger that the Gaeltacht will be “killed” if a large number of people without Irish are allowed to come and live there and they say that “special action” is needed to avoid that.

The main recommendation of the policy is that the responsibility for planning in the Gaeltacht should be transferred from the county councils to Údarás na Gaeltachta.

Conradh na Gaeilge states that there are currently strong guidelines for planning in the Gaeltacht but that these are not being implemented by the county councils.

They say that the Gaeltacht Act 2012 allows the planning responsibilities of county councils in charge of Gaeltacht areas to be delegated to Údarás and that these powers should be given to people who are skilled in both language and physical planning.

Conradh na Gaeilge is also proposing that a person building or buying a house in Gaeltacht areas would need a special proficiency in Irish.

It is recommended that a European Certificate in Irish (ECI) standard B2 or higher in spoken Irish be required of a person wishing to locate in the Gaeltacht. That standard under the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages ​​is the ability to engage in ordinary conversation with others on a wide range of topics and to deal with the unexpected in a conversation.

The new policy states that a person applying for planning permission is not required to have language conditions in order to build a house in the area of ​​origin.

However, Conradh na Gaeilge states that the sale or letting of a house should be restricted in the long term. It is recommended that a person be allowed to sell a new house only to an Irish speaker for at least 20 years and that it be prohibited to let a house for more than three months in any one year to a non – Irish speaker.

The new policy has been launched at a time when planning matters in the Gaeltacht have been very popular in recent months.

Some Gaeltacht people in Rathcairn and An Rinn are strongly opposed to planning permission for housing developments in those areas and are concerned about the impact they would have on the Irish language.

According to Conradh na Gaeilge’s new policy, it is recommended that the settlers must speak Irish in over 90% of the houses in a housing estate in Gaeltacht areas in categories A and B and at 35% of the houses in Gaeltacht areas in Gaeltacht areas. category C.

The new policy was drafted after discussions with Conradh lawyers with Gaeltacht language planners and trade unions.

The organization also discussed planning with many of the 70 politicians they had recently met with as part of their Seas2020 lobbying campaign.

Conradh na Gaeilge states that the new policy will provide certainty to the Gaeltacht community, to the local authorities and to developers regarding planning matters in the Gaeltacht.

The National Policy for Housing Planning in the Gaeltacht can be seen here