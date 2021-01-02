Consumption ‘premiumization’ is peaking

- Advertisement -

The consumer giants have reached their peak of premiumization. Large producers of beer, cosmetics, even detergent, have managed to grow in recent years by charging consumers more for fancier versions of everyday items. That has worked so far, but falling revenue in the post-pandemic recession will force groups like Unilever and Heineken to focus on volume while competing on price.

The consumer goods industry relies on using marketing and design to make everyday products desirable and charge more for them. For example, the average price of a liter of beer brewed by Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken and Carlsberg rose about 3% in 2019, driving the bulk of revenue growth rates.

The Diageo distiller has also focused on the premium drink: in 2018 it sold 19 more brands of spirits such as Romana Sambuca, after buying George Clooney’s expensive Casa Amigos.

It does not happen only with alcohol. British food, personal care and home company Unilever launched a new luxury detergent, saying the premiumization of the genre was driving growth. He also bought in 2019 for an undisclosed sum the company The Laundress, which sells washing liquid at a price of no less than 20 pounds (22 euros) per bottle.

However, the drop in revenue after the Covid-19 pandemic will hinder the strategy. The IMF estimates that the world economy will contract by 4.4% in 2020. The World Bank estimates that global extreme poverty has increased in 2020, for the first time in more than two decades.

Dove maker Unilever is already seeing the impact: Rising prices accounted for just over a tenth of the underlying growth rate in the third quarter of 2020, compared to a third in 2019.

However, underlying growth rose to a robust 4.4%, thanks to product hoarding from the pandemic and the company’s shift towards affordable and bulk products. Your gross margin will feel the pressure. Its US competitor Procter & Gamble also saw the role of premium brands as a growth engine decline in the July-September quarter.

Some affordable luxuries, like expensive skin creams that brighten up your life when you can’t have a luxury vacation, will last. The so-called lipstick effect has been only partially overshadowed by the widespread adoption of the mask. But in other cases, the consumer giants will feel more pressure from alternative products in the supermarket. Placing lipsticks among everyday household and food items will be a struggle in 2021.

