Contest: We give away a Motorola Moto G7

This first month of 2021 has not been an easy month. To the traditional “January slope” at an economic level, this year is added the coronavirus pandemic, adverse weather events and countless other disastrous situations. But we want to put a note of color to this grayish month by launching a contest that is simple and that allows one of our readers to win a next-generation mobile.

We are not going to make the mechanics too difficult. On this occasion we will not ask you to send us a photograph or to look for the answer to a specific riddle. To enter the draw for the Motorola Moto G7 mobile phone that we are going to deliver among all our readers, you will not have to pass difficult tests. Attentive!

All you have to do is enter our accounts from Instagram or from YouTube -and subscribe- to obtain a participation in the raffle, which will be developed through Gleam.io. From here you can participate:

Win a Motorola moto G7

You can participate until next January 31 at 00 hours and the winner will be sent his mobile phone anywhere in the world. Of course, it will be necessary for the winning person to be a subscriber to our YouTube channel or to follow the Instagram account to be able to contact them and receive their prize.

If you want to participate, you can do so through Gleam. Good luck and happy November! Celebrate with us that there is less left for Christmas!

The winner will be announced through this same website and will be chosen randomly through the Gleam.io application. Once the winner has been announced, we will contact him or her to request their contact information and to send them their prize.

And here in this video you can learn more about the mobile we deliver:

