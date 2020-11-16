Tech NewsAppsMóviles

Contest: Win a Motorola Moto G7 mobile

By Brian Adam
0
14
Christmas is getting closer and closer, and at TreceBits this year we wanted to anticipate the most endearing dates by preparing a contest in which everyone can participate in a simple way. We are thus anticipating the celebration of Black Friday, which marks the beginning of the Christmas shopping season and CyberMonday, including the launch of our traditional Advent Calendar with gifts and surprises for everyone, and we are launching the next contest.

As we say, the mechanics are very easy. We are not going to ask you to send us pictures or to find the answer to a complicated puzzle. To enter the draw for the Motorola Moto G7 mobile phone that we are going to deliver among all our readers, you do not have to pass difficult tests. Attentive!

All you have to do is enter our accounts from Instagram or from YouTube -and subscribe- to obtain a participation in the raffle, which will be developed through Gleam.io.

You can participate until November 30 at 00 hours and the winner will be sent their mobile phone anywhere in the world. Of course, it will be necessary for the winning person to be a subscriber to our YouTube channel or to follow the Instagram account to be able to contact them and receive their prize.

If you want to participate, you can do so through Gleam. Good luck and happy November! Celebrate with us that there is less left for Christmas!

Win a Motorola moto G7

The winner will be announced through this same web page and will be chosen randomly through the Gleam.io application

And here in this video you can learn more about the mobile we deliver:

