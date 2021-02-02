Control Ultimate Edition on PS5 Review: the paranormal Next Gen

- Advertisement -

The science fiction of Control tells of a department that aims to supervise, inspect and stem the paranormal, observing the Altered Events that happen in the world and confining the Objects of Power, human artifacts they have “made the leap“and are now traversed by tremendous and sublime power. This is the framework in which Jesse Faden moves, established as the unwitting director of the Bureau, who came to that place to shed light on the mystery of her life and the disappearance of her brother. Control, however, is not just Jesse’s story, but a whirlwind museum of oddities, exhibited to the player in the form of documents, dossiers, side quests, recordings, artifacts: an impressive world building job, which cannot leave indifferent those who love the style of Remedy and sci-fi stories in general.

Rediscovering Control

Playfully speaking, Control is also an intense and dynamic third person shooter, finally able to go beyond the paradigm of cover shooters, to focus on a new weapon management system and on interaction with the environment. The combination of bullets and telekinetic powers takes the form of a mixture that has the flavor of the action of yesteryear, but the agility of a modern and current product.

On the qualities of the Remedy title, in any case, we can not delay any longer: the review of Control published at the time of the release goes into detail, explains the narrative value and that of the gameplay, and still today manages to better photograph a more how brilliant. At the center of this article is the Ultimate Edition, which ultimately has a double function: for users who frequent PS4 and Xbox One it is a sort of complete edition of the product, which includes all the DLCs distributed in the Season Pass; for those who have switched to the new generation of consoles, this version represents a technical update, which brings with it – alternatively – support for Ray Tracing (in Graphics mode) and 60fps (in Performance mode).

The commercial operation

Before moving on to the technical analysis, it seems only right to enter into the merits of the commercial choices that affect the Ultimate Edition of Control, regardless of whether they were made by Remedy or by 505 Games.

In the context of a generational shift in which the updates have been proposed free of charge by many software houses, Control is a strange exception. Which, to be honest, should not be condemned a priori: especially in the event that the patches introduce new technologies for the console version (such as Ray Tracing), the publisher has every right to assign a value to the work and commitment of the development team.

The DLCsThe Ultimate Edition of Control also includes the three additional content published in the season pass. First of all, we therefore find the challenges of the Expeditions mode, time trials that are integrated only marginally with the story and unfortunately leave the time they find. The Foundation is the most interesting content, not only because it adds an unprecedented power to Jesse, but also because it delves into the myth of the Oldest House and its foundation (whether it is outside time or the origins of time itself). Altered World Event (AWE for short) delves into the now known link between the universe of control and that of Alan WakE, but it does so with little conviction and paradoxically in a less effective way than some documents already present in the base game did. Played in parallel to the main adventure and not as extensions afterwards, however, the DLCs will do their duty, extending the stay in the unusual spaces of the Bureau by a few hours.

It remains to blame, instead, the choice of forcing the players interested in the update to buy back the whole game, rather than allowing them to pay only the update. Just as inexplicable is the desire to keep the framerate of the old gen version blocked, probably to incentivize the purchase of the Ultimate Edition: PS5 and Xbox Series X have already shown they can run many titles of the past generation at maximum fluidity, from Monster Hunter World to the unexpected The Last Guardian, and the update work, in this case, is certainly not too intense (on the contrary, it seems that the console basically does it automatically). The smoky statements of the publisher do not help to look favorably on an operation that is purely commercial, and the only – partial – compensation for the public is the inclusion of this definitive edition within the PS Plus (at this link you can find out what are the free games for PS4 and PS5 in the PlayStation Plus of February). A temporary sop granted only to a part of the audience of players, which does not change the state of things and does not allow us to promote the economic and communicative management of the matter.

The Next Gen

It remains true that many players could take advantage of the release of the Ultimate Edition to discover a title they have not yet played: we do not feel like extending the above objections to them. Also because, on Next-Gen platforms, Control is a pleasure to play.

Selecting the Performance mode we will find ourselves faced with the old-gen version of the production, however, able to run at 60 frames per second generally constant. Control’s native resolution is set at 1440p, and in some cases the upscaling artifacts are actually noticeable, such as some less defined shadows, as well as a series of “ladders” at the edges of objects and polygonal models. When Jesse is shrouded in the white of the alternate dimension, for example, the graphic artifacts really stand out. On the other hand, the experience comes out extremely reinvigorated by the increase in fluidity: 60fps, especially in such a snappy title, guarantee a feeling of truly excellent responsiveness, and the clashes are much more rewarding. Although the filtering of the textures and the quality of the shadows are not at the levels of a PC version pushed to the maximum, even today the work done by Remedy on the front of the physical interaction is impressive. Almost any piece of furniture can be shattered, split, broken into pieces. Jesse’s telekinetic powers then allow him to lift the specific fragments detached from the walls with a few gunshots, and to hurl them against furniture and windows.

Nothing like this had been seen in the past generation, and still today the complexity of the interactions calculated by the Northlight Engine leaves you speechless.

The reflection simulation technologies are also extremely advanced, without disturbing Ray Tracing (exclusive prerogative of the Graphics mode) they make the lighting more realistic and believable by projecting certain elements of the game environment onto some surfaces. It must be said, to be honest, that in some situations the framerate shows some drop, never too pronounced or systematic.

The best Ray Tracing on consoles

The activation of the Graphics mode, however, makes it clear what the impact of full Ray Tracing can be in a modern production, literally changing the face of Control. Selecting this option does not change the native resolution, remaining fixed at 1440p, and the framerate resets itself to the values ​​found on old gen hardware: 30 frames per second.

Yet, in certain environments, Control is transformed, nimbly surpassing the achievements of Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Pipes and pipes are reflected in the maintenance sector pits, and new shapes and colors emerge on the metal surfaces.

It is enough to position yourself in front of a window to observe the reflection of the protagonist, but also the management of transparencies and refractions: a spectacle that is difficult to give up, after observing it for a few minutes. Ray Tracing, in Control, is a disruptive addition (on Everyeye.it you will also find a special dedicated to Control Ray Tracing on PC), able to concretely amplify the visual wonder of a scene already dense with details, fragments, particle effects. Even more surprising is the number of surfaces to which Ray Tracing is applied: if in Spider-Man’s New York or in the corridors of the Niwa Hotel the development teams had been very selective, in the Oldest House almost every surface reflects and diffracts the light: whether it is the floors polished by Ahti, the briar walls of the administrative sector or the metal ones of the lower floors.

Control allows you to switch seamlessly from Performance to Graphics mode, observing the changes that the two rendering options bring about in real time. These changes also extend to the interlude scenes, and are so conspicuous and important, due to the fullness of certain views, that it becomes really difficult to prefer one or the other setting.

Who knows what Remedy can’t find, just like Miles Morales did, a middle, presenting an optimized option to extend Ray Tracing only on certain surfaces and push the framerate to the maximum.

In general the work done by the development team it looked really good to us, especially if we keep in mind the considerations we made regarding the complexity of physics simulation and special effects (when an enemy is neutralized it releases a dense cloud of smoke that generates spectacular visual distortions).

It is true that even in Graphics mode the title moves away, in certain situations, from the threshold of 30fps, and that the resolution is locked at 1440p, but we are always talking about one of the most massive applications of Ray Tracing in the console field, in a context where the team does not have any really effective Super Sampling techniques available.

Probably in the future also on “home” hardware we will be able to see the application of some technology similar to DLSS, which pushes up the resolution, but in this phase of the life cycle of PS5 and Xbox Series X, Control is probably one of the best results we can aspire to.