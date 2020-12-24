Tech GiantsAppleTech NewsMobile

Controversial iOS privacy controls are already reaching some users

By Abraham
One of the changes that Apple will make to iOS devices in 2021 is an improvement in privacy controls. Apple will give users the option to prevent apps from tracking their online activity across multiple apps and websites. However, it seems that for some users, this functionality has been released a little earlier than expected. Some users are sharing screenshots on the MacRumors forums, showing that they are receiving prompts asking if they want to let an app track them through other applications and websites. It’s a bit strange that the feature is rolling out earlier than expected, as the feature is believed to be part of iOS 14.4 which is expected in January or February.

This feature has generated quite a bit of opposition from companies that rely on collecting users’ personal data for revenue. Facebook has been especially belligerent, recently running a newspaper ad stating that this feature will hurt small businesses. Apple has responded by stating that it is simply defending the privacy of its users. It is not the first time that Apple has received criticism from advertisers for implementing stricter privacy controls. While it can be a bad thing for the advertising industry, improving user privacy is definitely a good thing for end users.

