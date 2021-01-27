Controversy in the Dáil over Government travel policies

- Advertisement -

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil that people in Ireland must stop traveling abroad on holiday.

He claimed that a significant number of people in this country are still going abroad on holiday despite the pandemic.

Commenting on the travel restrictions announced by the Government yesterday, the Taoiseach said that they would be implemented promptly.

He said the Gardaí will have more checkpoints at ports and airports, and will ensure that people in the six northern counties do not break the regulations.

Micheál Martin stated that the Government’s long-term strategy is to keep the number of Covid-19 cases low.

Opposition parties, however, said the restrictions were not at all sufficient to counter the spread of Covid-19.

They accused the Taoiseach of not having a comprehensive plan and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said that what the Government announced yesterday is a seemingly half – baked policy.

She claimed that the Government expects people to remain isolated for a period of time when they return to Ireland from abroad but that she believes that for those people really need compulsory quarantine in hotels.

Co-leader of the Social Democrats Catherine Murphy also questioned Government policies, and called for evidence to support the Government’s view that international travel does not significantly contribute to the spread of the coronavirus.

The virus did not come to Ireland by wind, she said, but by plane or boat.