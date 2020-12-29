Tech NewsWeb tools

Contterio, generate random designs just by uploading an image or text

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Creating designs for any project is a matter that deserves theoretical and practical knowledge that not all of us have. However, today’s software tools aim to save us a lot of this work, automating certain processes. This offers the possibility that people with good ideas, but little knowledge can carry out their projects. Therefore, we want to present you a tool capable of achieving this, generating random designs.

Its name is Contterio and it is a website where just by entering text or uploading an image, it will produce a design automatically.

Pretty, random designs in seconds

Sometimes we need attractive images that bear our name, our brand name or a representative photo. However, making them look good is something that not all of us are qualified for, so a little help does not hurt. In that sense, we have the possibility of looking for a professional to help us or use a solvent tool as in the case of Contterio. That website can save us if what we need is a simple design from an image or text.

Its form of use is extremely simple and it will only be a matter of having the text or image that we will use as a base at hand. In addition, it is a completely free service and does not require registration processes.

Contterio result

When entering Contterio, the main page shows in the center the button to load an image and just below one to paste the text or the address we want. By doing either of the two actions, the site will automatically take you to the result. Just below this, on the right side, you will have the “Generate” button with which you can create new random designs. Every time you click, a new one will appear and when you are satisfied, you just have to save it.

Contterio provides beautiful and simple results, so the tool is ideal for those who deserve simple images, without too many effects.

To prove it, follow this link.

