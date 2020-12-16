Convert any YouTube video to text with Video To Article

- Advertisement -

YouTube is the most famous video platform with the most content that we can find on the web. This means that, for anything we need information, we will surely find something in the platform’s catalog. However, sometimes we don’t have the space, time, or devices to enjoy video comfortably. For this reason, we want to present you an alternative that offers the possibility of converting any YouTube video into text.

Its name is Video To Article and as we mentioned, its function is to transcribe the content of any video just by pasting the link.

Can’t watch a YouTube video? Convert it to text

We have previously commented on similar tools that have similar offers, such as converting an article’s texts to audio. Likewise, there are alternatives capable of transcribing the audio of a podcast. In this case Video To Article offers to convert any YouTube video into text. This is something that can help us when we cannot see a video or when we want to have a transcript of it.

It should be noted that we are talking about a completely free solution that does not require registration processes for its use. Also, the usage process is as simple as pasting the video link on the page.

To do this, go to the Video To Article website and scroll down a bit and you will see an available bar. There you must paste the link of the video that you want to convert into text and once you do, click the “Go” button. The video will be processed immediately and after a few seconds you will be able to see the text at the bottom of the interface.

The tool works very well with videos in Spanish, although it tends to have some errors that may be due to the diction of those who speak in the video. However, it is worth a try to get transcripts of any video we need.

To prove it, follow this link.

.