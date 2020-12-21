Tech News

Converting a RAM card into a wireless sender allows you to steal your computer’s data

By Brian Adam
A new study published by a group of Israeli researchers indicates how they manage to turn a RAM card into a WiFi signal emitter. A technique that allows hacking computers, violating user privacy and sending data without permission through a “makeshift wireless sender”.

Although it is true that most cyber attacks are carried out through network connections and that in these situations one of the quickest ways out is to deactivate the network card of a computer, the report published by the Israeli team demonstrates the opposite. .

AIR-FI, a technique that allows converting a RAM card into a wireless transmitter

To devise the AIR-FI technique, Mordechai Guri, director of R&D at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, in Israel, followed the premise that “any electrical component” is capable of generating electromagnetic waves.

Guri has been working for years on research projects based on data theft through unconventional techniques and that they use “the air space” as a medium. That is, techniques like these where it is not necessary to have a WiFi network card in the computer to send data from a computer.

But what is AIR-FI all about?

This technique is based on manipulating the electromagnetic waves emitted by the RAM card to transmit information. As is how a WiFi network behaves.

What is the scope of this network? The research indicates that one device supplements the behavior of the other on a frequency of the Wi-Fi spectrum at 2,400 GHz.

However, the signal from the RAM card must be received “by any simple wireless receiving device.” This must be located a few meters from the computer to be able to relay the information.

Mordechai Guri highlights that the transmission speeds are 100 b / s from RAM. Extremely slow connections, but which may well serve for cybercriminals to violate our computers and inappropriately take possession of confidential information.

Although it is a rare technique, it is still effective. Why? It’s simple, users by getting rid of WiFi network cards are confident that they are not exposed, when in fact they are being attacked silently and very slowly by malicious software.

