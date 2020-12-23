“Coque” Muñiz lived with Armando Manzanero shortly before his COVID-19 infection was revealed: “We got a pretty big scare”

- Advertisement -

After the news of the deterioration of Armando Manzanero’s health was released after spending a few days at home under the care of his family due to his contagion of COVID-19, and later his hospitalization for presenting low oxygenation, various members of the entertainment world have shown their concern and sent their wishes for improvement to the interpreter.

And is that the friends who lived with him in recent days They were also alarmed by his health, such is the case of Jorge Coke Muñiz, who was present two weeks ago at the inauguration of the Casa Manzanero Museum, a venue that pays tribute to the trajectory of the renowned composer of songs such as This afternoon I saw it rain and Are we a couple.

In said event, Coke had the opportunity to greet Manzanero, and although acknowledged that the meeting was brief and in the middle of conditions of ideal distance and ventilation, the possibility of having been infected in the place worried him a lot. This is how he related it:

“Yes, we were quite scared because they invited us to be at the tribute of Don Armando, which I thought was incredible, well deserved, but Note that it was also very well organized because it was an open square and there was a place where easily 500 people could fit, there were only 30-35, only the officials and the guests, we had a lot of distance, that was what calmed me a bit, “he said through a video call for the program Windowing.

“I was talking for a while with Don Armando, with his family and yes, when we saw the news, I did get a scare. I was calm because as I went with my wife, we were only at the event and later in the evening there was a musical session and we no longer accompany each other. Actually our contact was only the greeting and we were all with the mask … it was a ‘hello, how are you teacher’ and to enjoy the Show”Added the son of renowned singer Marco Antonio Muñiz.

In the midst of the pandemic and with the economic downturn that it represented for musicians and artists who dedicate themselves to offering shows to the public, Coke acknowledged that he was pleasantly surprised to find that his audience, made up mostly of mature adults, is also enthusiastic about technology issues, as he was able to verify through the transmission of online shows via streaming.

“Notice that we have done very well, it was a surprise because when they made us the first invitation I felt that the public was not connected with these ideas of turning on the computer, ask for something in payment per event and it has been a surprise ”, acknowledged the singer who has presented four bohemian shows in the current period.

About the event in which Manzanero and Coke, the Yucatecan’s daughter, María Elena Manzanero, declared to Windowing The last friday: “Fortunately, he is a man full of vitality. This week we were fortunate that they made him a tribute and a museum in the city of Mérida and he is very accommodating because someone told him ‘take off your mask to take our picture’ and he sometimes took it off, “he admitted.

The Casa Manzanero Museum was inaugurated in Mérida, Yucatán, where Armando was accompanied by his wife Laura Elena Villa; the state governor, Mauricio Vila Dosal; the Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marqués, and some personalities of Mexican entertainment, such as the singer Carlos Cuevas.

Both Vila Dosal and Torruco Marqués shared photographs of the tour of the tourist center they want to do a tribute to Armando Manzanero and to recognize the extensive national and international career of the singer-songwriter.

