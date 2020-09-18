Coral reef sharks are increasingly threatened by anthropization

A study highlights that in numerous coral reefs around the world, the shark population has greatly reduced and, in some more severe cases, it is probably even completely absent.

Scientists from the Global FinPrint, which monitors sharks living in coral reefs, have estimated that many sharks are absent from many coral reefs scattered around the world. The research was published in the journal Nature and, out of 371 coral reefs in 58 different countries, about 20% were shark-free. The study was performed using well 15000 video stations that transmitted images of coral reefs remotely. Through these videos it was possible to observe the presence or otherwise of sharks in certain areas and, in this way, scientists have come to discover that the shark population, especially in certain areas, is slowly decreasing.

In particular, the areas where this decrease is most pronounced are those in which there is no strong government or in those countries where the population is very large. National states in which there is a strong population density, in fact, have one abundant peach and fishing is one of the factors that damage shark populations. If we add to this the scarcity of funds that these nations put in place to preserve these animals, then the species that live in coral reefs will see a decrease in their number. Among the areas studied there are also excellences, such as in Australia, where conservation and fishing rules have favored the proliferation of reef sharks.

The scientists who participated in the study tell us that it is precisely the introduction of rules for fishing, the creation of sanctuaries and protected areas for these animals that encourage their development. The situation remains difficult, however, also because the effects of climate change also make things worse but, fortunately, we are still in time to reverse the trend and help these species to thrive within the ecosystem in which they live.