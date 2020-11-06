Corca Dhuibhne is the smallest area in the state affected by cases of coronavirus

The disease rate has fallen across the country in the two-week period since the introduction of Level 5 restrictions on 22 October

Corca Dhuibhne has the lowest Covid-19 rate in the country according to the latest figures.

Fewer than five cases were found in the Gaeltacht area between 20 October and 2 November. Fewer cases were found in any of the other 165 constituencies across the country.

The disease rate has fallen across the country in the two-week period since the introduction of Level 5 restrictions on 22 October.

The Milford area of ​​North Donegal is the only Gaeltacht area where no reduction in the spread of the disease has been seen in the same period.

13 new cases were detected in the area between October 20 and November 2, and the two-week rate remained at 94 cases per 100,000 people for the second week in a row.

The rate fell in the other Gaeltacht areas of Donegal. Nineteen cases were found in the Glenties area in the northwest of the county and the rate per 100,000 people there fell from 113 to 79 there. In south Donegal, the area around Donegal town has a rate of 128 and 34 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in that two week period.

Donegal has the highest inflation electorate in the state, Buncrana. 133 cases were then detected between October 20 and November 2 and although the rate dropped from 604 to 595, it is still the highest rate in the state.

South Connemara was among the worst hit areas by the coronavirus according to last week ‘s statistics but the rate is currently less than half that.

74 cases of Covid-19 were detected there between October 20 and November 2 and the rate of the disease has dropped from 726 to 347 cases per 100,000 people in the area.

He also recovered in North Connemara. There have been 27 confirmed cases and now the rate is 157.

In Mayo, the disease rate in Belmullet fell from 476 to 365 and in the Westport electoral area of ​​Tuar Mhic Éadaigh.

Rate of 92 cases per 100,000 people in the Kenmare electoral area, the area comprising the Iveragh Gaeltacht.

In Cork, the Macroom electoral area, which includes the Múscraí Gaeltacht, had a rate of 198. A total of 71 cases were confirmed between 20 October and 2 November, down from 91 in the previous period.

There has also been an improvement in the. Area, the rate in the Dungarvan electoral area has fallen from 117 to 73.

In county Meath, the Trim electoral area, which is part of the Rathcairn Gaeltacht, has a rate of 394. The Kells electoral area, as did the rest of the Rathcairn and Gibbstown Gaeltacht, was 380. The rate then fell more than 100.