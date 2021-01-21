Corellium makes Linux run natively on Mac Mini M1

- Advertisement -

The virtualization company Corellium has achieved run natively the Linux operating system on Apple’s Mac Mini with the M1 silicon chip. The news was released by Corellium CTO Chris Wade on Twitter.

Wade shared a tweet stating that “Linux can now be fully used on the Mac mini M1.” He adds that this “boots from USB into a full Ubuntu desktop (rpi). The network works through a USB-C key. The update includes support for USB, I2C, DART ”. It also indicates that they will post changes to their GitHub and a tutorial.

Linux is now completely usable on the Mac mini M1. Booting from USB to full Ubuntu desktop (rpi). Network works via a USB c dongle. Update includes support for USB, I2C, DART. We will push changes to our GitHub and a tutorial later today. Thanks to the @CorelliumHQ team ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/uBDbDmvJUG – Chris Wade (@cmwdotme) January 20, 2021

Although it is already possible to run Linux on a Mac with M1, it still cannot be done completely. For now, you cannot use “M1’s built-in machine learning (ML) cores”, nor its graphics cores. This lack prevents ML games from running.

But can a common user run Linux on a Mac Mini M1? No, as we already mentioned, it is in the process of adaptation. Therefore, only users with knowledge of this free software can test it, since they must “compile the Linux-M1 code” themselves.

Running Linux on Mac with M1 is part of Corelium’s Sandcastle Project

Corelium’s Sandcastle project is a program based on running Android, Linux on iPhone and now Linux on Mac with the M1 chip. This is intended to facilitate the insertion of free software on these devices.

So what does it take for Linux to boot directly from a Mac M1? The developers indicate that they are focused on pongoOS. A custom software that supposedly will allow you to boot Linux directly from a Mac M1. “This works in conjunction with Apple’s native iBoot2. A typical boot path that would look like this: iBoot2> put OS> Linux ”.

To all these, how will Apple react? After all, he already has a Corelium background. The Cupertino company lost a copyright lawsuit against this company.

For the time being, the Linux-M1 code will be licensed “under a permissive open source license.” This with the intention that other developers join, contribute to improve it and as a team they can execute totally and completely free software on Mac computers with the new silicon chip.

