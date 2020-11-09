Cork will always be grateful to Collingwood, a chance for a new team and Roscommon defeated by the Mayo defenders

Tuairisc.ie takes a look back at some of the matches played in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship this weekend

Cork will always be grateful to Collingwood

The story came as a surprise last week when Mark Keane was named among Cork ‘s representatives for the game against Kerry. The young man has never played a game for Cork’s senior team and faced Australia in 2018 to take on Australian football.

It is clear that he has made progress over there as well. He played his first game for them in August and was given a new two-year contract in October.

The AFL season came to an end last month and Cork took the opportunity to introduce Keane.

Irish people often get verbal abuse from the clubs in Australia after playing GAA matches for their club at home without permission, as was the case with Mark O’Connor when he played for An Daingean in the championship a few years ago. shin. Collingwood was more sympathetic to Keane, however.

Ronan McCarthy indicated that they had asked Collingwood permission to introduce Keane and that was given to them. The player returned home last month and after spending two weeks in self-isolation, he only had two weeks to train with the Cork team before making the decisive move in Sunday’s game against Kerry.

Collingwood’s decision could be decisive in this year’s Munster Championship. Kerry would love to have access to O’Connor for yesterday ‘s game, which was part of the Geelong team that reached the AFL final a few weeks ago, but that was unlikely to happen.

Tipperary man Colin O’Riordan is also plowing with him in Australia but will not be seen in the final against Cork. The rejection received by Tipperary when he was asked to play for his county in this year’s championship.

The road paved for a new team to reach the final

In the last nine years, only five different counties have played in the All – Ireland final – Dublin, Kerry, Mayo, Donegal and Tyrone.

With Kerry expelled from the championship, some other team has a great chance of securing a place in the All-Ireland final. The winners of Munster and Connacht will play each other in the All-Ireland semi-finals this year, leading to Cork, Tipperary, Galway or Mayo in this year’s final.

Sure, it’s not long since Mayo were in the final – 2017 was the last time they were there – but there’s no doubt that they add a lot to that event. Everyone knows that they have been waiting since 1951 to bring home the Magee Cup but the other remaining counties are also waiting long enough to get a chance at that cup.

It’s been ten years since Cork played in the final and while it’s not the longest gap, much has happened to the county’s football team since they beat County Down in 2010. It was thought they would be able to win the championship. to win another time or two with the same team but things fell apart before long. Cork are now back on their feet and have beaten Kerry for the first time since 2012.

It’s been almost two decades since Galway played in the big game of the year. They have reached the final three times in four years at the turn of the millennium – 1998, 2000 and 2001. Pádraic Joyce scored ten points in the defeat of Meath that day in 2001 and is now manager. on the team as they try to steer them as far as the final again.

Tipperary is the longest waiting, of course. It’s been 100 years since they reached the All-Ireland final, when they won the 1920 title after beating Dublin. This is already a special year for the Tipperary football team and also the centenary of Bloody Sunday, which took place on November 21, 1920. There will be a special event in Croke Park on the 21st of this month, the day before the Munster football final between Tipperary and Cork.

Roscommon defeated by Mayo defenders

Cillian O’Connor was selected as the man of the match for the second game in a row after the Ballintober man scored nine points against Roscommon. His brother Diarmuid won 1-1 and deserved praise from other Mayo starters but the display by the Mayo defenders of every pick was just as important.

Paddy Durcan was challenged to mark Enda Smith and there is no doubt that the Mayo man got the best of the conflict.

Durcan scored two points in the game, the second coming just as Roscommon were trying to get back into the clash in the second half. Durcan should have scored two more points as well but kept Smith, one of Roscommon’s leaders, out of the play and was left with no score.

Oisín Mullin, Chris Barrett and Lee Keegan also excelled in the fullback line. When the final whistle was blown, one of the three who started in the starting line was not yet on the pitch.

Cathal Cregg scored an important goal for Roscommon when they beat Mayo in the championship last year, for the first time in 33 years but there was half an hour left in the clash at Hyde Park yesterday when it was taken out.

Conor Cox scored five points in the game last year and was nominated for an All Star award the same year. He found nothing from yesterday ‘s play while kept under Barrett’ s control. Cox was taken out with 60 minutes of play. Donie Smith did a little better but he was gone from the pitch with almost ten minutes left.

Although Mayo’s starters destroyed Galway when they played in the league last month, they conceded 0-17 on the same day. However, they have since strengthened their defense and look good ahead of this weekend’s Connacht final.