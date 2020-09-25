“Corona Helmet” like science fiction movies available for only Rs 23,000

Utah: Not only are people selling expensive face masks in the Corona epidemic, but now a company has introduced a “Corona helmet” that looks like a typical astronaut’s helmet in science fiction movies. It also costs خل 199, which is equivalent to 23,000 Pakistani rupees.

The helmet’s formal name is “Microclimate Air” which was invented by an American engineer Michael Hall and they are now selling it from the platform of their company “Hall Logic”.

website But many of its virtues have been lost. For example, wearing it allows you to breathe easily and you do not feel suffocated. While the water vapor coming out of your nose and mouth while breathing does not blur its strong and transparent glass.

To keep the wearer clean and fresh, it is equipped with a small mana ventilator that can operate for up to four hours on a single charge.

It is made so light and soft that even after wearing it, there is no pressure on your shoulders and neck and you feel as if you are not wearing a helmet at all.

Its glass is specially rounded so that you can keep an eye on the surroundings just like you would under normal circumstances.

Now, if it really has that many features, then the price of مناسب 199 seems reasonable. Maybe that’s why the Climate Air website has a line of buyers from all over the world and consumers from all over the world, from the UK to Africa, are buying it.

We don’t know if it’s really as good as it sounds, or if it’s a money-making affair, but it’s certainly one of the “most important inventions” of the year.