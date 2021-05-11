Corona outbreak in iPhone factory: production under pressure

India is one of the countries with the most smartphone users. The state of Tamil Nadu is one of the regions of the country hardest hit by a second wave of the virus outbreak. There has been a complete lockdown since Monday to contain infections.

No one is allowed in until the end of May

More than 100 Foxconn employees in the state have tested positive for the coronavirus. The company will not allow anyone into the factory until the end of May, one of the sources said. “Employees are allowed to leave, but not in. Only a small part of the production is still running.”