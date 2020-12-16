Corona vaccination: Finally the influencers also have a meaningful task

- Advertisement -

Being an influencer sometimes had a lot to do with self-expression and Daniel Wellington watches. The corona vaccination finally gives them a meaningful job. A polemical comment with a wink.

Life as an influencer is really easy. You take a few selfies or record a few short videos a day. You either hold your new skin cream, a chic watch or the hip fitness bar in the camera and tell them how great all the products are.

And when there’s nothing to advertise, just hold your face up to the camera. Then you talk about the small and big worries in your life. And if you just don’t feel like talking, you just show (a lot) of your skin and make your fans happy.

Corona vaccine from Pfizer and Biontech ahead of approval in Europe

But the relaxed times are over, because finally all influencers are given a meaningful task: They can do important educational work about the corona vaccination.

In Europe, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is planning to approve the Covid-19 vaccine from the two pharmaceutical companies Biontech and Pfizer on December 21, 2020. If the plans of Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn go, the first vaccinations will then take place in Germany later this year.

In the UK and the US, governments and the relevant authorities approved an emergency approval for the Pfizer Biontech vaccine in mid-December. Accordingly, vaccinations have already started in these two countries.

Sandra Lindsay is the first corona influencer

For example, on Monday, December 14, 2020, at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center in the New York borough of Queens, the nurse Sandra Lindsay was the first American woman to be treated with the corona vaccine.

The image quickly spread across social media. The reactions among them were mostly very positive – which was not necessarily to be expected.

Finally, a recent survey by Kantar polls in Germany, Great Britain, France, Italy and the USA shows that the willingness to be vaccinated against the Sars-CoV-2 virus has decreased significantly in recent months.

While in June 2020 in the USA, for example, 47 percent said they would be “definitely” vaccinated, in December it was only 30 percent. And the number of people who said they were “likely” to be vaccinated is also falling. In the US, it has dropped from 36 to 23 percent.

A similar picture emerges in Germany – even if the decline is lower overall. For example, the COVID-19 snapshot monitoring study by the University of Erfurt, the Robert Koch Institute and the Federal Agency for Civic Education, as well as a survey by the Barmer health insurance company, reached approval values ​​of 50 percent.

The role of influencers in corona vaccination

It is all the more important that as many people as possible are informed about the opportunities and risks of the corona vaccination. That is why the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ad Council, for example, have launched their first campaigns with influencers.

The two organizations had already jointly promoted polio vaccination in the 1950s and jointly campaigned for AIDS prevention in the 1990s. So 2020 is about the coronavirus. For this purpose, 50 million US dollars are available at the start.

In addition to Sandra Lindsay, numerous celebrities and politicians are planning to get vaccinated with the Pfizer Biontech vaccine in public. These include, for example, former US Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

But that won’t be enough. Because far away from the polemics at the beginning, influencers play an important role in the success and acceptance of the corona vaccination. After all, influencers are the first point of contact, confidante and role model for many adolescents and young adults.

Positive examples of this include the German science journalist Mai Thi Nguyen-Kim with her award-winning channel “maiLab” or the chief virologist at the Berlin Charité Christian Drosten.

The danger of hate speech and disinformation

However, if influencers are to be successful as mouthpieces in the fight against the coronavirus, they need material and information. That has to come directly from the relevant governments and health authorities. In the health sector in particular, there is a good chance that a well-intentioned post will have the opposite effect.

In addition, corona influencers expose themselves to the seemingly irrepressible hatred and hostility of corona deniers and vaccination opponents. In order to deal with this pressure, influencers need official support and the networks themselves.

For example, the University of Florida has published an official communication guide on everything to do with the Covid-19 vaccine. This shows, for example, that the influencers should not spread too much medical facts, but rather create a general awareness of the importance of vaccination.

“If I can help someone else decide to get vaccinated and save a life through social media, that’s phenomenal,” Jennifer told Arnold Recode.

The more people and influencers internalize this attitude and share it with their fans and followers, the quicker we will survive this pandemic together.