Coronavirus, AstraZeneca ready to resume vaccine tests, but only in England

By Brian Adam
After the setback a few days ago of the tests of the Oxford vaccine produced by the university in collaboration with the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, the latter has announced that phase 3 testing has resumed, but only in the UK. The green light and confirmation to the media came from the UK Medicines Health Regulatory Authority.

After receiving the appropriate clearances from the aforementioned competent authority, AstraZeneca announced via a blog post that it will not be able to disclose further medical information, but that the last stop to the tests had been decided by the team of researchers during the standard vaccine review process. During clinical trials, in fact, the utmost caution and attention is needed, especially in this case where coronavirus cases continue to increase almost a year after the start of the pandemic. To prevent something from going wrong after launch, better understand now what the problems are and fix them by pausing the whole testing process.

Francis Collins, director of the US National Institutes of Health, also had his say on this: “Take any group of 30,000 people and observe them over the course of 2-3 months: it is likely that someone has a disease that you did not expect and that will change the effectiveness of the treatment. Until you are sure of the lack of a link between the vaccine and the specific problem, then the trial must be paused “.

Stopping Oxford vaccine testing was ordered after a English patient was hospitalized with severe neurological symptoms, similar to those who suffer from transverse myelitis (a clinical syndrome of the central nervous system that causes damage to the spinal cord, ed) but not necessarily caused by the vaccine. Currently the patient would be recovering and for this the AstraZeneca researchers would be positive about the resumption of tests.

Meanwhile, the first images have appeared online that show the SARS-CoV-2 virus invading the cells lining the human airways.

