Coronavirus, this group of researchers is testing a DIY vaccine

Research to bring a safe coronavirus vaccine to citizens is continuing unabated. However, there are not only analyzes conducted by recognized research centers: while in the United States the largest experimentation of the Moderna vaccine in the world has started, a group of researchers is testing a do-it-yourself vaccine.

The report comes directly from MIT Technology Review, where the editor Antonio Regalado went to interview Preston Estep, geneticist student of the teacher at Harvard University George Church, also involved in this homemade test.

The two U.S. geneticists and 18 other people around Boston produced a vaccine called Rapid Deployment Vaccine Collaborative, or Radvac, which would be enough to spray in the nose a few times a week. George Church said that the ingredients of the COVID-19 vaccine would come to him by mail and then he would mix them in the right doses. In the past five months he has conducted the test on himself and would never leave the house.

Church also alleged that “Citizens are underestimating this disease too much” and that, although he too is exposing himself to possible risks by testing this vaccine, he currently considers it the best choice because “The worst risk lies in its non-efficacy”.

Obviously there has been criticism from geneticists and bioethics experts such as Arthur Caplan of the New York University Langone Medical Center, who read the research paper carried out by Church and Estep and called Radvac a “Madness outside the box”, adding that Church’s enthusiasm it is not based on any effective and safe research.

Again, Caplan allegedly warned Church via email possible social risks of a do-it-yourself vaccineCitizens’ lack of confidence in pharmaceutical companies, combined with the publication of these reports on homemade vaccines, could lead the most skeptical to seek remedies independently and without consulting experts. Despite this, Church and Estep will continue to test this coronavirus vaccine in the group of volunteers they have trained.

The researchers involved published the paper containing all the studies carried out on the subject and the method to recreate this vaccine. Regalado on Twitter then added comments on the matter, stating that the group Radvac has not received any authorization from the FDA to test the vaccine and that the researchers’ methods are beyond regulatory scope.