Corsair H115i Elite Capellix Review: A high-end AIO cooler

Liquid coolers are becoming more and more popular. Compared to the first models released a few years ago these products have improved a lot and today they are able to compete with high-end air coolers, a task that is far from simple. The advantages, however, are obvious, starting with the footprint, much lower.

A Noctua DH-15 takes up a lot of space inside the case, creating some difficulties, for example in our case its size covers the release lever of the GPU from the PCIe slot, preventing us from easily reaching it in our test machine we use. for benchmarks and on which we often change video card.

Obviously, to compete against a sacred monster like the Noctua DH-15 you need high-performance and well-made products, as is the Corsair H115i Elite Capellix, which we have tried in recent weeks.

And there was light

One of the flagship features of Corsair’s new cooler is the lighting system, based on proprietary LEDs that also give the product its name. The Capellix LEDs were developed directly by Corsair in order to lower consumption by increasing the maximum brightness at the same time. This is possible thanks to the use of smaller LEDs. In this way, in the limited space available on the pump, it is possible to insert more LEDs. The light elements are also present on the fans, with system control entrusted to the iCUE proprietary software. Still on the subject of lighting, an accessory called iCue Commander CORE, to which up to six venotole can be connected from a single hub.

RGB lighting is one of the strong points of this H115i Elite Capellix, however Corsair knows that a CPU cooler must also be performing, which is why it has come up with a convincing product in this respect too.

The version we tested is the one with the 280 mm radiator, the best compromise between thermal dissipation and dimensions, but the 240 mm and 360 mm variants are also available. The two fans installed are 140 mm Corsair ML140 RGB PWM, however these do not use Capellix technology but common LEDs.

Corsair has done a great job on the compatibility front, the accessories supplied allow you to install this heatsink on practically all platforms, in fact Intel 1200, 1150, 1151, 1155, 1156, 1366, 2011 and 2066 sockets are usable, while on the AMD front there are the AM4, AM3, AM2, sTRX4, sTR4, so the warm Threadrippers are also supported.

The radiator is made of aluminum and has dimensions of 322 mm x 137 mm x 27 mm; the connection to the pump is made via two cables 380 mm long, more than enough even for large houses. In contact with the CPU we find a generously sized copper plate, able to best cover all types of CPUs, equipped with pre-applied thermal paste. The upper part of the pump is instead interchangeable, between one black and one transparent, with the second able to release even more light.

During our tests the H115i Elite Capellix performed very well, the comparison with the Noctua DH-15 we need to understand what kind of performance to expect from the product, but it is not a real challenge, since the DH-15 costs almost half that of the Corsair cooler. We simply used it as a reference, as it is one of the best performing air coolers on the market.

During our test, made with an Intel i9-10900K with Multicore Enhancement mode active, the Noctua DH-15 showed a maximum temperature, under stress, of 83 degrees, while the H115i Elite Capellix this reached 80 degrees during the test. This confirms the goodness of Corsair’s product, the Noctua DH-15 is, in our opinion, the best air cooler on the market, being able to overcome its performance is not at all easy.

Where instead the Noctua solution still manages to get it right is in the noise, slightly lower than the Corsair. In this case the model with three fans could be a better choice, since the larger size of the radiator and the presence of an extra fan allows you to lower the rpm, thus obtaining greater acoustic comfort, which is still excellent even on this model. 280 mm.