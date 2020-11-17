Corsair HS75 XB Review: a gaming headset designed for the Next Gen

You have just collected your brand new XBox Series X, you are ready to throw yourself into the fray but then you realize that your headset, an inseparable companion of adventures for the entire last gen, is about to abandon you. You have two options: hold on, and while you remove the leftover faux leather from the sweatshirt you repeat “… so much the audio is secondary“, or you embark on a frantic search to find a worthy replacement, who will accompany you for at least the next five years.

If you are part of the first category we wish you good luck, if instead you are more for the second then stay with us, we may have some advice to dispense you.

A few days ago, in fact, it was delivered to us the latest wireless headset made in Corsair, the HS75 XB: a hi-tech gem expressly designed for Xbox Series X (or S), but also for PC users with Windows 10. It is a high-end product, characterized by the unmistakable quality and robustness typical of Corsair, equipped with a glorious Dolby Atmos certification.

The price, we say it immediately, is not very friendly: € 179.99 on Amazon Italy, and if you plan to use them via PC, then you must also consider the purchase of an Xbox Wireless Adapter (about € 35). If you are thinking of pairing it with a console, then just hold down the power button, just like a pad, and Xbox will do the rest.

Design Über Alles

The new Corsair HS75 XB are very similar to their two smaller sisters, the HS70 and HS60, in the sense that like them they share the same minimal and sober concept, typical of Corsair. No egocentric leds, no aggressive logos or bold edges; rather soft curves and durable materials e a great abundance of metal.

In this regard, the first detail that catches the eye is the external finish of the (generous) pavilions: also made of metal and with a “triangular” texture that surrounds the Corsair sails logo which, in addition to elegance, it has the power to make the whole structure seem indestructible. Same thing goes for the bayonets that support the pavilions, made of thick aluminum and without too many frills, but still really impressive.

The memory foam coverings in contact with the skin, on the other hand, including that of the upper dome, are really ultra-comfortable; wide, soft and wrapped in what it appears to be a very high end faux leather, although on this specific material, as usual, no one can really guarantee the actual duration.

By extending the ferrules up to the maximum, a really wide arch can be obtained, also suitable for larger heads: comfort is therefore guaranteed, especially in the face of only 379g of weight, but keep in mind that the structure is sturdy, and that it still tends to “tighten the grip”, so if you love super-flexible or almost non-existent style, this is something to keep in mind.

The positioning of the keys is practical and functional, although unlike many other headsets here it is spread on both sides. In addition to the ignition / pairing, on the right we find the inevitable wheel for the mix between in-game audio and chat, while on the left side there is obviously the USB type C input (cable included) for fast charging, volume and finally the button to mute the microphone, the latter having no LED indicator.

Speaking of microphone, also in this case we speak of a semi-rigid removable and equipped with anti-pop hood, able to rotate and twist, adapting to your every need. Simple, versatile and functional: the design of the new HS75 XB is certainly perfect for gaming, it has character and style, but if you want you can easily take it to the office, without declaring your home passion to everyone.

Performance

From a headset with this cost, at least a scary sound is expected, and in fact the HS75 XB does not betray expectations: thanks to the large 50mm Neodymium drivers, the yield is extremely full-bodied, capable of a rather important volume but above all well balanced between highs, mids and lows, even if the latter have a slightly more pronounced accent (as Corsair wants).

But if we use the Dolby Atmos function, then we go up a level; the latter, as many will already know, has the ability to interpret the origin of sound sources in virtual space, thus managing to return an incredibly enveloping and immersive 7.1 simulated audio, while not completely isolating it from external sounds. Anyway, before you can ask us, yes: compared to other headsets without this certification, Dobly Atmos guarantees greater precision, as well as a particularly pleasant brilliance derived from the separation of the individual sounds, without ever losing the general amalgam.

Thanks to the Dolby Access software supplied, very simple but also quite accurate, it is possible to modify the parameters and access some simplified presets, such as Games, where ambient sounds are emphasized, Cinema, where bass are the masters and finally Music. , which generally focuses on the power of the beat without losing the mid-frequency spectrum.

There is also a performance option explicitly created to enhance even more all those positional sounds typical of COD-style competitive FPS, such as footsteps of enemies, but also bullets and explosions, and we must admit that although some frequencies become of consequently a little “excavated” the result is quite impressive. You can also tinker and create up to three custom EQ profiles, and on console this level of customization is not at all obvious.

On the software front, therefore, promotion is guaranteed, especially on Xbox Series X, but keep in mind that on PC the app must be downloaded and managed through the Microsoft Store, and this time too we must admit that between bugs and endless crashes, it was certainly not a good experience.

After having talked extensively about listening, now it’s up to the capture, that is the microphone, which given the successes of the past Corsair in this case was a special guard. The Californian company has a reputation for making good microphones, and not only in terms of noise cancellation, which in any case there is and does its job worthily, but rather for the capacity of the capsule to record a sound free from all those annoying artificial compressions, which crush too much the voice of those who speaks. It also happens to the best, some would say, and in fact the latter is a very common problem even with other big brands, but luckily Corsair managed to deliver good quality this time too, certainly far from dedicated microphones, but however above average.

It remains to discuss only the duration of the batteries, which however is not a trivial matter; let’s just say that in the face of about 20h declared by Corsair, our test returned results ranging from 11 to 13 hours, which obviously are not bad at all, but not record-breaking either.