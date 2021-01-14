Corsair iCUE 5000X RGB Review: A sleek, colorful case

Elegant, sober but with particular attention to color. Corsair has created a case that manages well to meet the needs of different types of users with this iCUE 5000X RGB, the top of the range of the 5000 series just renewed with three new models. What we have tried in recent weeks is at the top of the offer and differs for the massive use of tempered glass and for a very accurate RGB lighting available as standard, to which is added all the electronics for controlling the fans and lighting.

But forget the PCs that look like Christmas trees, because the 5000X is a case that allows you to manage the LEDs inside, for a glance of sure impact but without exaggerating.

The exterior design

Corsair wanted to create a quality case with this iCUE5000X and you can tell immediately from the materials used. In fact, we find tempered glass on four sides of the chassis, not only in the side panels, but also in the front and in the upper part. On the left side a wide is placed tinted tempered glass plate, a choice that makes the interior lighting less aggressive, lowering its brightness, while concealing many elements that are not very pleasing to the eye: in our case, the custom power cable of the RTX 3080 used for the test is practically hidden to the eye, a positive thing given the difficulties in hiding this element. The right bulkhead is characterized by a perforated polycarbonate grid, necessary to offer an alternative in the positioning of a possible liquid AIO heatsink. We have mounted it in the upper part, but it is also possible to install it vertically with the air vent right through this grille.

On the front the glass conceals the three 120 mm fans supplied, protected by a first magnetic dust filter; the second instead is present in the upper area of ​​the case, also covered by tempered glass, while the third is in the lower one. The use of plastic is reduced to a minimum, in terms of build quality Corsair has done a great job. The power button, together with the reset one, is installed on the top edge and next to it there are two USB 3.0 Type A and one USB 3.1 Type C.

The presence of a high-speed connection in an accessible area of ​​the case is a welcome and still uncommon novelty, which proves to be convenient in everyday use, especially for those who often have to transfer large amounts of data. Both the front glass and the one in the upper part are interlocking and to remove them just apply a little pressure, in this way you can easily access the dust filters. The two side bulkheads instead are fixed to the case by four screws, two each. We recommend the use of gloves for assembly, all the glass parts are covered with a protective film but once removed it is very easy to leave fingerprints on the glass, in this way you avoid having to clean it at the end of the work. Dimensions are 520mm x 245mm x 520mm, which is average for a mid tower case like this.

Plenty of space inside

The Corsair iCUE 5000X is a mid-tower that offers plenty of room for the internal components, which is immediately noticeable as soon as the side panels are removed. Full support is guaranteed to standard Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX and ATX motherboards, but it is also possible to mount the largest E-ATX motherboards, up to a maximum size of 305×277 mm. The lower area, where the power supply is installed and where the housing for the mechanical discs is also located, is covered by a non-removable metal panel, while looking up you can see a metal element that serves to hide the cables coming from the rear of the case. Right in the back Corsair has installed a second bulkhead below the glass one, used to hide the cables from view, in this way you can create very clean and pleasing to the eye installations. The RapidRoute system is also interesting, which allows you to route cables in a simple and rational way. Also in the back there are two separate controllers for managing the fans and lighting via iCUE software.

Inside, three 120 mm fans can be mounted on the front (in this case already included in the price) or two 140 mm fans, another three 120 mm fans can be mounted at the top (alternatively two 140 mm), while a the other 120 mm fan can be positioned in the rear area. By removing the metal cover for the cables, you can add three more 120mm fans (or two 140mm) in extraction on the right side. Wide options for liquid systems, with the possibility of installing 360/280 mm radiators on the front and top, while the 140 mm limit remains on the back. Owners of 3.5 “mechanical disks will find a limited availability of slots in which to install them, only two, while for the 2.5 “SSDs there are 4 total slots. Those who want to highlight the GPU more can also install it vertically, in this case, however, the PCIe raiser not included in the price. Still speaking of video cards, the large internal space allows you to install models up to 360 mm, even the largest variants have no problem being used inside the 5000X.

Our assembly experience

Space and the possibility of concealing cables, in addition to the excellent RGB lighting, are certainly among the strong points of this case, which allows the creation of PCs with an elegant and very refined appearance, obviously based on the chosen components. In our case we have focused on a blue tint when the configuration is complete, no effects or bright colors, thus obtaining a sober and elegant configuration. During the installation of the components we did not encounter any difficulties whatsoever, the space to work inside is large and Corsair has worked well on cable routing, so much so that in the component area only those of the AIO system and those of the power supply of the RTX 3080 can be seen. The latter, being in an area without lighting, are however well hidden from view thanks to the visual effect given by the darkened glass. A few more small difficulties are encountered in positioning the power supply, the tunnel in the lower part is not removable and forces you to install this component by inserting it from the right bulkhead of the case, with consequent removing the 3.5 “drive bay. Once these two elements have been positioned, we realize that the space for the cables exiting the power supply is not much, the use of a modular power supply is recommended, but on a $ 189 case like this the choice of quality components is practically mandatory.

We would also have preferred greater compatibility between the fan management system and RGB LEDs installed in the rear of the case and the liquid cooler. AIO Corsair H115i Elite used for the test. At first we thought of installing this AIO without the fan and lighting controller included in its package, simply taking advantage of those already present inside the case, the problem is that the power supply of the pump of this model takes place through a proprietary connector. As a result, we had to remove the case controllers to use the PSU controller, no big deal, but it’s still a waste of components that can be easily solved with greater integration among the products of the Corsair ecosystem.

In any case, the final result is very satisfactory, both visually and in terms of temperatures, with the air flows that are managed well inside the case, cooling all the components in the best possible way. An applause must then be made to Corsair for the excellent sound insulation offered, but in this case the credit goes above all to the fans installed as standard and to the H115i Elite heatsink, which paired with the iCUE software offer truly remarkable hearing comfort. the computer is inaudible during normal use. With the game the five fans in our configuration start to be heard, but never reach high noise levels.

Another strong point is the aforementioned iCUE software. Once installed this offers a total control over the dissipation system, both in terms of color and performance, with the possibility of finely managing the fans through the creation of customized profiles. The ability of this software to control third-party devices is also very important, for example in our case iCUE correctly detected the ROG Maximus Hero VIII WI-Fi motherboard used for the test and allowed us to directly control its RGB lighting, same thing for the RTX 3080 Founder Edition. Too bad for the incompatibility with the lighting system of the G.Skill Trident Z Royal RAMs, which we instead had to set from the Asus Aura software.