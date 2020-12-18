Corsair K60 RGB PRO Low Profile: a simple and responsive keyboard

Very often when you choose to assemble a new gaming PC or start an upgrade, peripherals such as keyboard and mouse are not considered (mistakenly) as a fundamental part of the expense. However, the growing complexity of modern titles requires to be faced with the right equipment and in this juncture the technologies put in place by the producers can completely change the approach to the game (and the way to play). Especially since with the new generation of consoles these components could become valid allies also for videogame entertainment from the living room. Corsair has always been among the protagonists of the sector and with the new mechanical keyboard K60 RGB PRO Low Profile aims precisely to satisfy the requests of the most demanding players: a peripheral with an essential but effective design, comfortable and with a top-of-the-range quality of materials. Let’s break down the Corsair K60 RGB PRO Low Profile together in our review.

Low profile and convincing design

The Corsair K60 RGB PRO Low Profile comes with essential packaging: in the package we find the illustrative material and the well protected headboard. Simplicity is also reflected in the design which is simple but well thought out from the first impact, with a hard plastic shell protected on the front by a black anodized brushed aluminum frame. The “Low” profile of the keys stands out and highlights a fantastic RGB lighting accompanied by the famous Cherry MX switches. The keycaps (with Italian layout) offer the right grip and are firmly in their seats, although the choice of plastic may seem cheap compared to other models. Two rear feet ensure height and angle adjustment (although the true soul of the keyboard emerges when the “low profile” is left unchanged). Finally, the 1.8-meter cable in simple, non-removable plastic placed in the center does not scream a miracle, especially due to the absence of the classic routing channels. With a height of 3 cm, a width of 44.1 cm, a depth of 13.6 cm and an overall weight of 800 grams, the Corsair K60 RGB PRO Low Profile is overall a keyboard with excellent materials and offers a design that is as simple as it is effective, especially thanks to the particularly low profile that highlights splendid RGB lighting.

Fast, accurate and no frills

Corsair’s new proposal puts the famous on the field Cherry MX Low Profile RGB Speed, linear switches that do not offer any kind of tactile and sound feedback (it is absolutely silent) in the face of a reactivity at the highest levels: these Cherry MXs have an actuation force of only 45 g with a distance of 1 mm, characteristics that make them make very fast and particularly sensitive. In practice, the keyboard therefore offers impressive performance in terms of response, a factor that can make the difference in the most hectic gaming situations. However, such sensitivity could be excessive for less precise players: in fact, just touch a key to print the input and this peculiarity could cause some headaches for those who intend to use the keyboard also to write (perhaps for long periods and quickly). However, all this is compensated by an above average comfort thanks to an angle that does not tire hands and wrists even after many hours of use.

From the point of view of functionality the Corsair K60 RGB PRO Low Profile offers the bare minimum and it is not equipped with special keys for multimedia control and even less with a wheel for adjusting the volume. A pity, in our opinion, the total lack of a USB passtrought, a feature now present on many keyboards in the same price range.

The real strength of the Corsair K60 RGB PRO Low Profile is the RGB backlighting which has an individual LED for each key and can be completely programmed through the proprietary software: the keyboard light show is noteworthy and highlights, as already mentioned, the Low Profile with a powerful and always bright lighting.

Software and customization

The Corsair K60 RGB PRO Low Profile is a fully customizable keyboard thanks to the free and proprietary iCUE software: in addition to the lighting adjustment that offers various presets and the possibility to design your own lighting layout, the program uses the classic Macro functions that allow you to record sequences and special commands. The presence of one is noteworthy internal memory which allows the registration of personalized profiles, which are therefore also accessible from different locations. Finally, the keyboard is compatible with Windows PC, macOS and is certified for use with Xbox home consoles.