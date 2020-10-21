Corsair Katar Pro Wireless: an affordable wireless gaming mouse

Dozens of peripherals dedicated to PC gamers come out every year. Keyboards and mice are now available in a huge variety of models but very often, in telling them, we focus above all on the high-end, more innovative and capable of churning out products with the most peculiar characteristics.

As in any area, however, it is the low end, or the medium end at most, to record the highest sales volumes, thanks to products that stand out less but still manage to meet the needs of most players.

The mouse Corsair Katar Pro Wireless is certainly one of these, the Californian company has decided to remove all the superfluous from this peripheral, leaving only the strictly necessary, a decision that has brought the selling price to lower than average levels, only 49.99 euros.

Symmetrical design suitable for everyone, or almost

Corsair wanted to make a mouse without too many frills and adaptable to the widest possible audience with this Katar Pro Wireless, starting from the package, which includes a basic bundle but with what you need. In fact, in addition to the mouse, we find instruction manuals, a 2.4 GHz wireless receiver and an AA battery. The American house has chosen a symmetrical design for this model, without favoring left or right handed. The body is made entirely of rigid plastic of decent quality, in products with a higher cost we have seen better, but to reach higher levels you must inevitably go up with the price. The weight is 96 grams once the battery is installed, if we consider that today less than 80 gram mice with integrated battery are on the market this figure is not the most positive, but you get used to it quickly.

In all there are six buttons, in addition to the two main ones we find one under the wheel, one to select the DPI level, surrounded by a minimally invasive RGB lighting, and two on the left side. Its sides are characterized by a different texture, designed to increase grip. We would have preferred to find two buttons on the right side as well, making it easier for left-handers too, who will have difficulty reaching these side buttons, designed to be activated with the thumb.

The rear area of ​​the body is removable, once removed it is possible to install the AA battery for power supply. An integrated battery is certainly more comfortable but this is the element that has made it possible to reduce costs most of all. Also inside the mouse is a practical slot to store the Wi-Fi stylus when not in use.

In the lower area there is instead a switch with which to pass from Wi-Fi to Bluetooth mode, a great advantage for a low-priced mouse like this, which can also be used on different devices, such as an Android tablet.

Everything you need at an affordable price

The double wireless connection at an affordable price is certainly one of the strengths of this mouse, which comes with respectable features even inside, where we find a sensor PWM-3325 capable of going up to 10,000 DPI.

We are not at the level of higher-end mice, which even reach 20,000 DPI, but the performance is still more than good for most players, with command tracking that is always fast and precise. Speaking of performance, the mouse can work in two distinct modes, one high-performance the other more conservative, to limit battery consumption. The difference between the two is all in the polling rate and in the activation time of the stand-by mode: once the energy saving is activated, the first goes from 1000 Hz to 125 Hz, the second instead drops to 10 seconds, against the 2 minutes set. by default.

The Corsair MM300 Pro playmatWe tested the mouse together with the MM300 Pro mat, which is generous in size and made of good quality materials. The available space is large and allows you to place both the mouse and the keyboard, moreover, thanks to the resistance to liquids, this mat is easier to clean.

The ergonomics are excellent, especially if you are used to one Fingertip Grip, during use we have never had any problems under this front. The declared autonomy is 135 hours, we have not yet completely discharged the mouse but we can confirm the good duration of the battery. For the management of the mouse we find the iCUE software, with which to assign customized functions to the keys, including macros, or set the DPI levels that can be used with the appropriate selector on the mouse. Also from the software you can observe the battery charge status, set the polling rate or switch from performance mode to energy saving mode.