Cortana, Microsoft will soon cease support for Android and iOS apps

Microsoft is reviewing the Cortana project, “moving” the voice assistant into other services and removing it from certain integrations. Today’s announcement comes in this context.

In particular, according to what reported by The Verge and iDownloadBlog, the Redmond company has officially decided that soon will stop supporting official voice assistant applications, available on the Google Play Store (Android) and on the Apple App Store (iOS). The announcement came directly through a post published by Microsoft’s official blog, in which Satya Nadella’s company illustrates the next changes related to the Cortana project.

“Support for the Cortana app for mobile devices (Android and iOS) will cease from the early months of 2021. This is because you can now manage calendar and email, attend meetings and do much more in different ways, such as through the experience offered by Cortana on Windows 10, its integration into Outlook mobile and the upcoming arrival in the app for devices Teams furniture“wrote the Redmond company in the aforementioned post.

In conclusion, Cortana will not completely disappear, but in not too many months the application that users have used to date will no longer be supported by Microsoft. Furthermore, starting from January 2021, support regarding the integration of the voice assistant with the speaker Harman Kardone Invoke will also cease.

For those who have this model, the Redmond company has promised a firmware update which will allow you to continue listening to music, podcasts and radio stations through the speaker. Additionally, Microsoft said it will offer $ 50 gift cards to U.S. users who have made at least one request to Cortana via Invoke from July 31, 2019 until before this announcement.