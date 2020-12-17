Cosmos Video, a virtual space to work or have fun

- Advertisement -

We have talked a lot about the way video conferencing services have diversified this year. Not all of them are based on a simple mechanism of gathering people in a room, but it goes much further. We can work together, have fun and even interact within a virtual space through an avatar.

Considering all the modalities that have appeared, we want to introduce you to Cosmos Videos. A videoconferencing service based on virtual spaces where we can meet to work or have fun.

A virtual space available for work or fun

Many video calling services have focused solely on entertainment, while others have only focused on work. Conventional tools such as Zoom or Google Meets are comprehensive because their mechanism is to gather the guests in a room where they will speak one at a time. Cosmos Video, for its part, seeks a more natural way of interacting through the internet and for this it relies on its virtual space.

So, just as we do in real life, we can approach someone to talk or even sit in an area. This allows that by walking through the virtual space we can meet different users and establish different conversations.

As we mentioned before, Cosmos Videos offers its virtual space for work or fun. As for work, you can meet with your team and establish voice and video communication every time you approach someone. At this point they will be able to work together Google Docs documents and even display a whiteboard to draw ideas.

But if what you are looking for is to meet with friends or family, you can also do it by sharing YouTube videos, Twitch or music. The music manager can become the meeting DJ and play whatever he wants for everyone to enjoy. It also has some games like chess to have fun for a while.

So Cosmos Video has many situations where it is extremely useful. In that sense, if you are looking for a different way to interact with your work group or friends in video calls, do not hesitate to give it a try.

To go to Cosmos Video, follow this link.

