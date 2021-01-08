Could neuroscience be an option for artificial intelligence?

- Advertisement -

Neuroscience could be the option that artificial intelligence models need so much to be more robust before against computer attacks. As time passes, neural networks have become stronger and become an essential factor for the development of new and innovative technologies.

These are inspired by the structure of the human brain to create artificial intelligence. All this with the purpose of developing computer systems that facilitate our lives. A clear example of this are photo editors, our smartphones and even the new autonomous cars.

Although these systems are intelligent, they do not perceive our emotions. They can even make mistakes that humans wouldn’t make. These disadvantages cause AI models to fail in the face of cyber attacks.

TechTalks, to clarify this picture, uses the image of a panda with an imperceptible layer of noise. Before our eyes, the mammal on the left is the same as the one on the right, that is, a panda, right?

However, the convolutional neural network mistakes the image for a noise layer in a primate. Incredible true? This is because neurons in the intelligent system tend to fail, even though their structure is similar to “neurons in the primary visual cortex (V1) of a biological brain.”

VOneNet, an architecture inspired by neuroscience

To prevent convolutional neural networks from being confused by these situations, some researchers have devised a new architecture called VOneNet.

This architecture “combines current deep learning techniques with neural networks inspired by neuroscience.” A method that could well “bridge the gap” between these networks and the vision system of mammals.

But how does an artificial intelligence model become more robust?

Cox, IBM Director of MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab, and other researchers tested various architectures, including “AlexNet, VGG, and different variations of ResNet.” These combined with some deep learning models made it possible to evaluate the robustness of the system against attacks from “white box adversaries”, where they have full knowledge of the structure and parameters of the target neural networks.

To the surprise of Cox and his team, “the more brain-like a model was, the more robust the system was against adversary attacks.” What does this mean? That neuroscience helps AI to be stronger in the face of computer attacks.

“The brain is an incredibly powerful and effective information processing machine, and it is tempting to wonder if we can learn new tricks from it that can be used for practical purposes. At the same time, we can use what we know about artificial systems to provide guiding theories and hypotheses that can suggest experiments that help us understand the brain, ”says Cox.

This is just the beginning of what’s to come. The researchers indicate that there are still many elements of biological realism in DNN to be incorporated. We are very interested to know that this will end. And you?

.