Could this be the first representation of the heavens?

According to several archaeologists the Disc of Nebra, a metal plate with gold applications dating back to the Bronze Age, is the oldest representation of the sky. A new study, however, disagrees with this claim.

Experts have long debated about the origin of the record and its meaning. Scientific tests suggest that it is an authentic artifact that it may date back to the pre-Celtic European Bronze Age, up to 3,800 years ago. It was unearthed in 1999 near the city of Nebra in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt.

However, in a new study published in the journal Archäologische Informationen, the archaeologist Rupert Gebhard of the University of Munich e Rüdiger Krause, an archaeologist from the Goethe University of Frankfurt, argue that the artifact was not unearthed near Nebra. Additionally, a new examination of its iconography suggests that the artifact dates back to the Celtic Iron Age period between approximately 2,800 and 2,050 years ago.

A study that aroused indignation in some parts of the archaeological scene, as the Disc of Nebra is considered a national treasure and an emblem of the first European civilization. The main reason why the provenance of the celestial disc is questioned is that scientific evidence suggests it was not part of a treasure trove of Bronze Age axes, swords and bracelets unearthed by treasure hunters near Nebra in 1999. .

The treasure hunters sold the disc and the unearthed treasure to a black market collector for approximately $ 42,000 and it was sold for up to $ 600,000. The police recovered the treasure in 2002 and handed it over to the state. Archaeological evidence, soil analysis and studies of isotope traces in disc metals show that it must have been found somewhere else, and later sold as part of the Nebra treasure.

Past analysis of the construction of the disc and the metals used shows that the Nebra Disc may have been made in several stages. Its creators first added a central group of gold stars, which were interpreted as the Pleiades, a large golden circle and a crescent, interpreted as the full moon and the crescent. They later rearranged some of the gold stars, also adding two “horizon” arcs to the edges of the disk that can show the movement of the sun during the winter and summer solstices.

Archaeologists around the world have lashed out with this new document. “Gebhard and Krause are ignoring important publications and citing only those facts that seem useful to underline their theory“State deputy archaeologist Alfred Reichenberger said in a statement.”The theory of an Iron Age date for the Nebra Sky Disc is demonstrably wrong.“

Who will be right? Only time (and many other studies) will tell us.