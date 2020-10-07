Court order given to arrest Connemara woman who killed her ex-partner

Latest news

By Brian Adam
Maura Thornton from Connemara was convicted in 2013 of killing her ex-partner outside her apartment in Strand Road, Galway

The court has issued a warrant for the arrest of a woman from the Connemara Gaeltacht for breaching the conditions imposed on her on her release from prison.

Maura Thornton from Indreabhán in Connemara was jailed for killing her former partner.

Maura Thornton (38) from Connemara was convicted in 2013 of killing her ex-partner Kevin Joyce (59) outside her apartment in Strand Road, Galway, on 3 July 2011. She was sentenced to ten years in prison for the 2013 murder but sentenced to three years that sentence is suspended.

She was due to appear in the Central Criminal Court this morning with Judge Paul McDermott to deal with the case as she failed to comply with the conditions imposed on her while three years of her sentence were suspended.

When she did not appear in court this morning Judge Paul McDermott issued a warrant for her arrest. His lawyer Blaise O’Carroll told the court he himself had not received any news from Maura Thornton and did not know where she was.

The Central Criminal Court has been informed since the release of Thornton prison that she violated the condition that she would not drink any alcohol. At another previous court hearing, Thornton admitted in court that she “gave in to drinking” and that part of the reason for this was that she was very lonely because of the Covid-19 restrictions. Paul Carroll, Senior State Counsel in court today said “due to drug and alcohol abuse” Maura Thornton was in a critical condition.

Judge McDermott said Thornton’s life did not “look good” and that she wanted to study but had to come to court to convince her of the importance of re-engaging with the probation services. and that she would receive treatment for her addiction.

