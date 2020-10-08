Tech GiantsGoogleLatest newsTech News

By Abraham
0
19
Abraham

The Google Pixel 4a , 4a 5G and 5 are already on the market. Along with them come cloth covers with recycled materials . It is not new that Google sells cloth covers, since this comes from the Google Pixel 2 , but they have never used so much recycled material .

We are going to tell you as a curiosity what these covers are made of and why Google is using them in its new products.

The new Google covers with more than 70% recycled materials

As Google indicates on its own page , its new 2020 Google Pixel cases are made with more than 70% recycled materials. Specifically, they include materials such as polyester and polycarbonate . These are cloth covers, something we are not very used to (although Google introduced them 3 years ago with the Pixel 2) and they have a great advantage: they can be washed .

Google covers can be washed both by hand and in the washing machine, like any other fabric product

In fact, Google has a specific section on its website to indicate how these covers are washed. We can do it by hand, with water, soap and a cloth (server has seen that they are great doing it like this) or we can even put it in the washing machine with a detergent that does not have bleach.

This cover is part of Google’s plan to go greener . They have already used recycled materials for the fabric of the Google Home, Nest and covers, in addition to using recycled plastic for the Chromecasts. The promise for 2022 is that all Made by Google products will feature recycled material .

Apart from this, Google has a recycling program in the United States that allows us to send devices that we no longer use, so that the company can give them a new life. Similarly, Google promises that this 2020 100% of shipments are carbon neutral , in other terms: without carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere.

