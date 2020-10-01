MobileAndroidTech News

Covers with 70% recycled materials that can be washed: Google's strategy to be "greener"

By Brian Adam
The Google Pixel 4a, 4a 5G and 5 are already on the market, although not all of them reach Spanish. Along with them come fabric covers with recycled materials. It is not new that Google sells cloth covers, since this comes from the Google Pixel 2, but they have never used so much recycled material.

We are going to tell you as a curiosity what are these covers made of and why Google is using them in its new products.

The new Google covers with more than 70% recycled materials

Image 2020 10 01 10 13 31

As Google indicates on its own page, its new 2020 Google Pixel cases are made with more than 70% recycled materials. Specific, include materials like polyester and polycarbonate. These are cloth covers, something that we are not very used to (although Google introduced them 3 years ago with the Pixel 2) and that have a great advantage: can be washed.

Google covers can be washed both by hand and in the washing machine, like any other fabric product

In fact, Google has a specific section on its website to indicate how these covers are washed. We can do it by hand, with water, soap and a cloth (server has seen that they are great to do it like this) or even we can put it in the washing machine with a detergent that does not have bleach.

Image 2020 10 01 10 13 40

This cover is part of Google’s plan to go greener. They have already used recycled materials for the fabric of the Google Home, Nest and covers, in addition to using recycled plastic for the Chromecasts. The promise for 2022 is that all Made by Google products will have recycled material.

Apart from this, Google has a recycling program in the United States that allows us to send devices that we no longer use, so that the company can give them a new life. Similarly, Google promises that this 2020 100% of shipments are carbon neutral, in other words: no carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere.

