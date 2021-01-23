Covid-19: 51 other deaths, 2,608 new cases

- Advertisement -

The Department of Health announced this afternoon that another 51 people have died of Covid-19 disease in the State and that there are 2,608 new cases.

This means that 2,818 people have died from the disease in the Republic of Ireland and 181,922 people have contracted it since the onset of the pandemic.

There are 1,943 Covid-19 patients in hospitals nationwide – a 105 rise from yesterday – and 214 of them are in intensive care units.

Of the 2,608 new cases, 1,019 are in Dublin, 204 are in Cork, 135 in Donegal, 132 in Galway, 131 in Kildare and the remaining 987 cases are split between the other counties.

It was announced earlier today that 21 more people have died with Covid-19 in the North and that there are 732 new cases.

That leaves 1,692 people killed by Covid-19 in the North and has infected 98,351 people since the beginning of the crisis.

There are 806 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across the North and 70 in intensive care units.

In the evening, Northern First Minister and Deputy First Minister Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill announced that restrictions currently in place in the north will not be relaxed until 5 March at the earliest.

They also said they could be further extended until early April.