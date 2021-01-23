Covid-19: 52 another dead, 2,371 new cases

- Advertisement -

It was announced this afternoon that a further 52 people have died of Covid-19 disease in the State and that there are 2,371 new cases.

This means that 2,870 people have died from the disease in the Republic of Ireland and that 184,279 people have contracted it since the onset of the pandemic.

There are 1,931 Covid-19 patients in hospitals nationwide and 219 of them in intensive care units.

757 of the 2,371 new cases are in Dublin, 237 are in Cork, 154 in Waterford, 123 in Wexford, 114 in Louth and the remaining 986 cases are split between the other counties.

It was confirmed earlier today that another twelve have died with Covid-19 in the North and that there are 865 new cases.

That leaves 1,704 people killed by Covid-19 in the North and has infected 99,216 since the beginning of the crisis.

There are 828 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across the North and 72 of them in intensive care units.