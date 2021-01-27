Latest news

Covid-19: 54 other deaths, 1,335 new cases

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
It was announced this afternoon that a further 54 people have died of Covid-19 disease in the State and that there are 1,335 new cases.

This means that 3,120 people have died from the disease in the Republic of Ireland and 191,182 people have contracted it since the onset of the pandemic.

There are 1,670 Covid-19 patients in hospitals nationwide, 217 of them in intensive care units.

Of the 1,335 new cases, 437 are in Dublin, 114 are in Cork, 78 in Galway, 71 in Meath, 61 in Louth and the remaining 574 cases are split between the other counties.

Earlier in the afternoon it was confirmed that sixteen more people have died with Covid-19 in the North and that there are 527 new cases.

That leaves 1,779 people killed by Covid-19 in the North and has infected 101,818 since the beginning of the crisis.

