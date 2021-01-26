Covid-19: 90 other dead, 928 new cases

- Advertisement -

The Department of Health announced this afternoon that another 90 people have died of Covid-19 disease in the State and that there are 928 new cases.

This means that 3,066 people have died from the disease in the Republic of Ireland and that 189,851 people have contracted the disease since the onset of the pandemic.

There are 1,750 Covid-19 patients in hospitals nationwide, 216 of whom are in intensive care units.

257 of the 928 new cases are in Dublin, 115 are in Cork, 71 in Louth, 53 in Galway, 45 in Limerick and the remaining 387 cases are split between the other counties.

It was announced earlier today that sixteen more people have died with Covid-19 in the North and there are 550 new cases.

That leaves 1,763 people killed by Covid-19 in the North and has infected 101,291 people since the beginning of the crisis.

There are 819 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across the North and 68 of them in intensive care units.