“COVID-19 came to our home”: Christian Nodal’s mother alarmed with a message on networks

Apparently the family of Christian nodal The year did not start with good news because the singer’s mother, Cristy Nodal, announced that part of her family tested positive for COVID-19, which immediately puts the red lights because one of the infected can be the singer himself and also Belinda.

It was through a post on social media that the interpreter’s mother reported that part of her family had tested positive for COVID-19 and thanked the messages of support she received from Christian’s followers, who sent him good wishes for the recovery of his family. So says the message that Cristy dedicated:

Merry Christmas to all. Our best wishes. May joy, peace and health reign in your homes. A very different Christmas, I lack loves, but the Covid was present in our home, we only wish that all this passes and health returns soon. Soon we will embrace family and friends again

And it is that, despite the information that Cristy gave about his relatives, it is known that both Belinda and Christian have spent these dates together, so both could have been infected with the disease. Both were seen very closely during the Christmas and New Year celebrations, however it must be made clear that both festivities were spent with Belinda’s family.

In fact, during their celebration for the new year, the couple shared some of their moments through photos on their social networks where they showed that they have immense affection and that their love has consolidated as one of the most important that they live in show business. During his holiday it could be seen that the names of various members of Belinda’s family were hung on a Christmas tree, of course that of Christian Nodal himself was also included.

Added to the show was a presentation with dancers and musicians in addition to having a person who was in charge of the musical arrangement during the evening, what easily were several dozen attendees nothing more as support staff for the party.

Apparently the couple had a great time as they both enjoyed a private evening in which they were spectators of a fireworks show, both appeared in photos with Belinda’s parents, the doctor Ignacio Peregrín and Belinda Shüll and Ignacio “Nachito” Peregrín was also present to whom his sister did not hesitate to pay a compliment saying “How handsome, Nachito!”.

Who could not miss the party was the trusted friend because Belinda’s friend and tattoo artist was also present, Ollie Venegas, with whom he was seen chatting very comfortably for much of the night.

However, one of the strongest criticisms that the artist received during her festivities was precisely that she did not respect the measures of healthy distance between her relatives, since they were always very close together and at no time did they use the mask, although the staff who assisted them in the celebration did use protective masks.

