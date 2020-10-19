Latest news

COVID-19 / Decision to be taken today on second lock-in period Monday, October 19 2020 One government minister said the Government had no choice but to introduce more national restrictions

By Brian Adam
0
8
COVID-19 / Decision to be taken today on second lock-in period Monday, October 19 2020 One government minister said the Government had no choice but to introduce more national restrictions
Covid 19 / Decision To Be Taken Today On Second Lock In

Must Read

Apple

YouTube Music comes to Apple Watch with a native and functional application

Brian Adam - 0
We are in the month of October which is, according to Google, the one indicated on the calendar to definitively close its previous music...
Read more
Latest news

Where and how to update the ‘apps’ that you have installed in Windows 10

Brian Adam - 0
We are all used to it, whether we have a mobile with iOS or Android, at about enter the application store every so often...
Read more
Communication

Xiaomi launches its smart speaker with Google Assistant

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi continues to bring new products to Spain after its launch in other countries such as China or India. Our country has usually been...
Read more
iphone

How to keep Low Battery Consumption mode always on on iPhone

Abraham - 0
When Low Power mode is on, iPhone will run longer before it needs to be charged. Normally, iOS disables Low Power mode automatically when...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Government will decide today what new intensive lock-in restrictions will be introduced to address the continued growth in the number of Covid-19 cases.

The National Public Health Emergency Team recommended to the Government last Thursday the introduction of Level 5 restrictions nationwide for six weeks.

It is anticipated that the Government will introduce at least Level 4 restrictions.

One government minister, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris, said the Government had no choice but to introduce further national restrictions.

Over 1,500 new cases of the crown virus were announced over the weekend, 1,283 cases yesterday and 1,276 cases on Saturday.

A further 11 deaths from the disease were recorded, eight on Saturday and three yesterday. Of the eight whose deaths were announced on Saturday, five died this month, two related in September and the other in June.

277 people were hit by the Covid-19 in the hospitals last night and 33 people were in the intensive care units.

1,012 new cases were announced yesterday by the Northern Department of Health.

There are 228 Covid-19 patients in Northern hospitals and 30 of them in ICU.

2,467 people have died from the disease in Ireland,

1,852 people south of the border and 615 north of it.

77,182 cases of the disease have been confirmed to date, 49,962 cases in the south and 27,220 in the north.

Related Articles

Latest news

Unibail Rebels’ Plan May Be Worse Than Disease

Brian Adam - 0
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield's shareholder revolt could take the mall operator from fire to embers. French billionaire Xavier Niel and former CEO of French owner...
Read more
Apple

YouTube Music comes to Apple Watch with a native and functional application

Brian Adam - 0
We are in the month of October which is, according to Google, the one indicated on the calendar to definitively close its previous music...
Read more
Latest news

Where and how to update the ‘apps’ that you have installed in Windows 10

Brian Adam - 0
We are all used to it, whether we have a mobile with iOS or Android, at about enter the application store every so often...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©