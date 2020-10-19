The Government will decide today what new intensive lock-in restrictions will be introduced to address the continued growth in the number of Covid-19 cases.

The National Public Health Emergency Team recommended to the Government last Thursday the introduction of Level 5 restrictions nationwide for six weeks.

It is anticipated that the Government will introduce at least Level 4 restrictions.

One government minister, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris, said the Government had no choice but to introduce further national restrictions.

Over 1,500 new cases of the crown virus were announced over the weekend, 1,283 cases yesterday and 1,276 cases on Saturday.

A further 11 deaths from the disease were recorded, eight on Saturday and three yesterday. Of the eight whose deaths were announced on Saturday, five died this month, two related in September and the other in June.

277 people were hit by the Covid-19 in the hospitals last night and 33 people were in the intensive care units.

1,012 new cases were announced yesterday by the Northern Department of Health.

There are 228 Covid-19 patients in Northern hospitals and 30 of them in ICU.

2,467 people have died from the disease in Ireland,

1,852 people south of the border and 615 north of it.

77,182 cases of the disease have been confirmed to date, 49,962 cases in the south and 27,220 in the north.