Covid-19 dispersal rate doubled in some Gaeltacht areas

The Covid-19 rate has grown exponentially across the country this month and the spread of the disease in the Gaeltacht areas is reflected in new figures.

The number of cases detected in these areas increased significantly over the new year period and the Covid-19 spread rate doubled in some areas.

According to last week’s figures, of the 13 constituencies across the country where Gaeltacht towns are located, only two had an inflation rate higher than 700 cases per 100,000 people.

But according to the latest figures, things have deteriorated and by now only two have a rate of less than 700.

The Belmullet constituency still has the highest rate in the state. The dispersal rate in the area more than tripled in a week, with the area quoted 6,031 for the fortnight between 29 December and 11 January.

That rate is more than four times higher than the national average in the same period – 1,410.

760 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the Belmullet constituency in that two week period. As a result, one in 17 people in the whole area tested positive for Covid-19 in those 14 days between 29 December and 11 January.

There was a big increase in the other electoral area which includes the Mayo Gaeltacht areas, Westport. The number of cases rose from 75 to 168 resulting in a rate of 914.

A Gaeltacht area in Donegal is the tenth worst hit by the virus during that period.

The Milford constituency had a rate of 2,440 with 336 new cases confirmed.

The Glenties constituency in north-west Donegal has more than doubled in a week. The spread rate then rose from 426 to 974 and 233 new cases of confirmed coronavirus between 29 December and 11 January.

In south Donegal, 310 cases were confirmed in the Donegal Town electoral area resulting in a rate of 1,170, an increase of 494 from 676.

On the other hand, the Dungarvan electoral area, which has the Waterford Gaeltacht, had the lowest rate in the country. 101 new cases were confirmed during the period mentioned and a rate of 493 in the area.

While this is lower than anywhere else in the country, the rate is still almost four times the rate in Dungarvan any time since the figures began to be published in the autumn.

In Galway, although there was an increase in both Connemara constituencies, they were still close to the bottom of the list in terms of worst hit areas.

There were only four electoral areas in the country, including Dungarvan, which had a lower rate than North Connemara – 593 – between 29 December and 11 January.

County Number of deaths Medieval age of the dead Number of cases The middle ages of the people Cork 87 84 15,008 37 Donegal 73 83 6,245 38 Galway 25 83 5,607 31 Kerry 23 83 3,316 35 Mayo 59 82 3,765 39 The month 68 81 6,353 38 Waterford 11 80 3,195 38

South Connemara has been hit harder by cases of the virus. 165 new cases confirmed in the area and the spread rate gone up from 426 to 773.

There was a significant increase in Corca Dhuibhne during this period and the spread rate went up from 529 to 860. 122 new cases were confirmed in west Kerry.

The rate has dropped in the Kenmare electoral area, where the Iveragh Gaeltacht is over 1,000 for the first time at 1,002 as a result of the 251 new cases confirmed there between 29 December and 11 January.

The latest figures also show a huge increase in the number of cases in Cork this month. The Macroom constituency has the lowest rate in the county – 928 – but that figure is more than three times higher than six weeks earlier. 342 new cases confirmed in the area of ​​the Múscraí Gaeltacht.

In Meath, the rate has increased from 587 to 885 in the Trim electoral area, which includes part of the Rathcairn Gaeltacht.

The Kells constituency, like the rest of the Rathcairn and Gibbstown Gaeltacht, saw a significant increase at a rate of 923.

The Central Statistics Office has also published the number of deaths from Covid-19 in each county since the start of the pandemic today.

In the case of Gaeltacht counties, Cork has the highest number of deaths due to Covid-19. A total of 87 people died from the virus between March 2020 and January 8, 2021.

73 people died in Donegal, 68 in Meath, 59 in Mayo, 25 in Galway, 23 in Kerry and 11 in Waterford.

Dublin had the highest number of deaths in a single county – 958. Five died in Leitrim, the lowest.