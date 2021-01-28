Covid-19 fortnightly rate always very high

- Advertisement -

Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said the fortnightly rate of Covid-19 disease in this country is twice as high as last October, when Level 5 restrictions were in place as they are now.

Tony Holohan pointed out that there is still a very high risk of the coronary virus spreading further in the community and urged people to be careful, and not to touch people outside their own family.

According to the latest figures, there are 1,598 Covid-19 patients in hospitals nationwide, a 20% decrease in ten days.

However, intensive care units are still under great pressure. Intensive care units comprise 211 Covid-19 patients, 136 of whom rely on a ventilator.

In addition, all intensive care beds in fourteen hospitals are currently occupied.

Yesterday, for the fifth day in a row, the number of new cases of coronavirus was below 2,000.

In light of this, the Health Service Executive has announced that it will soon again be able to carry out Covid-19 tests on people who have been close to people who have contracted the virus.