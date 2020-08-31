Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has written an open letter to parents and school staff acknowledging their concerns as children return to classrooms this week.

He said there are no “risk-free options” but that international research shows that children in schools rarely get the disease from each other or from teachers.

There will be cases of the virus in children in the coming days and weeks, as there was during the pandemic, Dr Glynn said.

Where possible, public health teams will liaise and co – operate with schools and appropriate steps will be taken to protect other children and school staff.

Dr Glynn said he was’ extremely ‘concerned about parents’ concerns about the reopening of schools and the risk to their children.

“This is a natural concern that can be expected after six months in which we had to face the challenges posed by Covid-19,” Dr. Glynn said.

He said the decision to reopen schools was based on instructions from international organizations, including the World Health Organization and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.