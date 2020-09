Children in one class in a Dublin primary school have been sent home after one of them was diagnosed with Covid-19 disease.

The school ‘s principal confirmed to RTÉ’ s Claire Byrne radio program that one of the pupils has the disease.

The other students have also been sent home just in case, as recommended in the public health council, the principal said.

The principal also said that the sick child did not catch the disease at school.

The children went back to school last Wednesday.