COVID-19: The vaccine was received by 1.9% of the population at the start of the second dose

140,000 vaccines are expected to be available by the end of next week

1.9% of the population have received a vaccine and the first dose is ready to be given to the first people to receive it, says Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

“We have now vaccinated 1.9% of the population. Our journey in terms of vaccination is only just beginning and there will be some occasional challenges along the way, but Paul Reid deserves a lot of credit. [Príomhfheidhmeannach an HSE] and its staff for their achievements at a time when they are also caring for many patients in Covid-19 hospitals, ”the Minister for Health said on Twitter.

He indicated that the needle had been found at 94,000 people by Sunday night, 71,000 health workers in the front line and 23,000 people in nursing homes.

“This week people will be getting a second dose – so Annie Lynch and those who were first in the program will be getting a second vaccine,” says Donnelly.

It was Annie Lynch, a 79-year-old Dublin woman, was the first person to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the southern state.

Health Service Executive Chief Executive Paul Reid said 140,000 would have been delivered by the end of next week.

Questions have been raised about the vaccination program since it emerged that 16 relatives have joined staff at Coombe Hospital the vaccine.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said people’s confidence in the vaccination program had been damaged.

There was an urgent need, she said, for clear guidelines on what to do in the event of an extra dose of the vaccine.

The Government will today give its blessing to an agreement that will see people vaccinated by doctors and pharmacists.

The Government will provide € 91 million from the exchequer to give the vaccine to 1.5 million people.