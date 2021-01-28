Latest news

Covid-19:47 other deaths, 1,466 new cases

By Brian Adam
0
0
Covid-19:47 other deaths, 1,466 new cases
Covid 1947 Other Deaths 1466 New Cases.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Covid-19:47 other deaths, 1,466 new cases

The Department of Health announced this afternoon that another 47 people have died of Covid-19 disease in the State and that there are 1,466 new cases.

This means that 3,167 people have died from the disease in the Republic of Ireland and 192,645 people have contracted it since the onset of the pandemic.

There are 1,567 Covid-19 patients in hospitals nationwide, 216 of them in intensive care units.

Of the 1,466 new cases, 472 are in Dublin, 106 are in Galway, 103 in Cork, 77 in Waterford, 70 in Limerick and the remaining 638 cases are shared between the other counties.

It was announced earlier today that a further thirteen people have died with Covid-19 in the North and that there are 592 new cases.

That leaves 1,792 people killed by Covid-19 in the North and has infected 102,410 people since the beginning of the crisis.

There are 768 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across the North and 67 of them in intensive care units.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

“Údarás na Gaeltachta’s Understanding of Language Planning Officers”

Brian Adam - 0
Údarás na Gaeltachta chief executive Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh said that the Language Planning Officers in the Gaeltacht depend not only on the community in...
Read more
Latest news

Leaving Certificate written examination results available on Tuesday

Brian Adam - 0
Students who took the Leaving Certificate exams last November will receive their results next Tuesday 2 February. Over 2,000 people took the exams at...
Read more
Latest news

Doubts cast on vaccine effectiveness in the elderly

Brian Adam - 0
Authorities in Germany are recommending that the AstraZeneca company Covid-19 vaccine be given only to people between the ages of 18 and 64. According to...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©