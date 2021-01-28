Covid-19:47 other deaths, 1,466 new cases

- Advertisement -

The Department of Health announced this afternoon that another 47 people have died of Covid-19 disease in the State and that there are 1,466 new cases.

This means that 3,167 people have died from the disease in the Republic of Ireland and 192,645 people have contracted it since the onset of the pandemic.

There are 1,567 Covid-19 patients in hospitals nationwide, 216 of them in intensive care units.

Of the 1,466 new cases, 472 are in Dublin, 106 are in Galway, 103 in Cork, 77 in Waterford, 70 in Limerick and the remaining 638 cases are shared between the other counties.

It was announced earlier today that a further thirteen people have died with Covid-19 in the North and that there are 592 new cases.

That leaves 1,792 people killed by Covid-19 in the North and has infected 102,410 people since the beginning of the crisis.

There are 768 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across the North and 67 of them in intensive care units.