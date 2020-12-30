“COVID fucks me!”: This is how Poncho de Nigris announced that he overcame the coronavirus

- Advertisement -

The Monterrey TV host, Poncho de Nigris and his family tested positive for the Coronavirus at the beginning of December. At that time, the presenter was the only member of his family who presented strong symptoms, especially acute pain in the body. Through their social networks, Poncho confessed that he did not have a good time due to the disease and even felt close to death.

However, Poncho is now shown recovering day by day and overcoming the aftermath of the disease. In the stories he shared recently through Instagram, The driver expresses himself with encouragement for overcoming the disease: “We are getting better every day, getting stronger every day. The only thing I have to say is that the fight was tough, 12 rounds against the Coronavirus, but it was hard for me “The TV Host assured his followers while exercising on a treadmill.

The participant of “Warriors 2020” he has insisted on several occasions on the importance of the mind in dealing with illness. Above all, so as not to panic at the symptoms. He also recommended avoiding visiting hospitals as a first reaction to the disease, to avoid hospital saturation, as long as the symptoms are not severe.

However, to Despite feeling almost completely healthy, the driver has faced various sequelae from the disease, including brief bouts of fatigue, a dry throat and a feeling of weakness. The presenter has not stopped reminding his followers of the importance of staying home:

“The race does not understand why the hospitals are going to be saturated. Don’t have meetings anymore, don’t have parties, don’t do anything. Learn from my bullshit. Learn! I got infected, I was dying. I did have a few days of oxygen, I disconnected. Do not have parties, we are in Nuevo León made shit “.

Poncho invited his followers not to hold meetings to receive the year that is at hand. He also showed in his Instagram stories the road flow of the city of Nuevo Leon, which, according to the presenter’s account, is highly confused by visits to hospitals.

Recently, the Government of Nuevo León reported that hospital occupancy has grown considerably. The entity faces the highest occupation of the entire pandemic And, according to what the authorities have said, if this continues, there will be no capacity to care not only for COVID-19 patients, but also for other conditions.

“It is very strong, the hospitals are already saturating and the only thing that is going to happen is that your family members are going to die at home. That is what is going to happen ”, the driver warned his followers. Poncho also admitted that the contagion that he and his family suffered was his mistake. At that time, the presenter traveled to Tulum for work reasons.

“It is a very deadly disease and the only thing that is going to happen is that everything is going to stop again. It is not to criticize, It is to take me as an example that I did things wrong. It’s easy for you and you think it’s not going to hit you or you think it’s going to hit you lightly or you think it’s a little farting grip, but if it hits you very hard, it’s super deadly. I already lived it “the driver concluded.

Poncho de Nigris also shared a Tik Tok in which he has joined the #peligrochallenge challenge, In the video you can see him extremely animated and welcoming the year with a very enthusiastic dance from home. The TV host has new projects on the horizonIn particular, the opening of a new branch of “La Postrería 77” in San Pedro Garza García, Monterrey, is being prepared.

