Crazy Test The place in North Rhine-Westphalia where data transfer by horse is faster than via the Internet 2 hours ago

The fact that the Internet in Germany looks miserably bad in international comparison is almost a running gag. A weird experiment unfortunately confirmed that.

Elsewhere in the world, even in significantly poorer countries, the Internet is often clearly better than in affluent Germany. Sometimes there is free Wi-Fi for everyone, and even the most remote areas have a good mobile network. One can only dream of that here.

Especially in Schmallenberg in North Rhine-Westphalia. A professional photographer has now proven how much the local network is lagging behind. He wanted to send a batch of digital photos to a printer in the neighboring village. And the man knew from experience: Sending the pictures over the Internet could take time …

Sending data over the Internet takes time

Half jokingly, the photographer wanted to try an experiment. Would he be able to digitally send his data, at least 4.5 gigabytes, to the print shop faster – or by horse-drawn carriage? And so he handed the data burned on a DVD to a friend, who hitched his horses to the carriage. Meanwhile, the photographer uploaded the images to a dropbox.

Horses run an average of one kilometer in ten minutes. The print shop was about six kilometers away. And actually the horse-drawn carriage arrived there after an hour and handed over the DVD. At this point, the photographer was still sitting patiently in front of his PC monitor – the 4.5 GB was far from being uploaded.

The result is clear

The driver made his way home and after another hour came back home. Even now the images had not yet been transmitted digitally. That says a lot about the Internet in Schmallenberg. Incidentally, the photographer has a fiber optic connection – but Telekom has not yet been able to connect it to the network.

The place in North Rhine-Westphalia has the same problem as many villages and small towns: Since not so many people live here, the “effort”, e.g. laying fiber optic cables, does not really pay off for the providers. In this respect, the photographer will probably choose the DVD version of data transfer in the future – but probably more likely to drive to the print shop by car or bicycle.